Arkansas State

UPDATE: Arkansas gas prices set new record

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices are at a record high for the state at $4.01 for a gallon of regular. The state’s current average is 13 cents higher than it was one week ago and 32 cents higher than one month ago. Currently the state average is $1.25 higher than...

www.ktlo.com

Comments / 1

