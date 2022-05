The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their most successful season in recent memory, but are now at a crossroads with one of the more important figures that had them playing for a Super Bowl in 2021. The club placed the franchise tag on Jessie Bates in March, but the veteran safety has yet to sign the one-year contract and it doesn't appear like he'll be doing so anytime soon. Bates has no intentions of playing the 2022 season under the franchise tag, according to USA TODAY Sports+.

