ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Four Winston-Salem men arrested for home invasion in Arcadia and killing family dog

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 3 days ago

Four Winston-Salem men were arrested for an armed home invasion in Northern Davidson County where they also killed the family dog.

On May 7 at approximately 2:40 p.m., deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a home invasion at a house on Friedburg Church Road.

Want to know more about what is happening in Davidson County? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

Witness reported three armed suspects entered the home brandishing firearms and robbed multiple people who were inside. A fourth suspect remained outside the residents in a vehicle that was used to get away from the scene of the crime.

During the robbery, the suspects fired multiple rounds and killed a pet dog.

As a result of the investigation, the four suspects were identified and arrested this week for this incident as well as charges in other jurisdictions.

Dasmond Nashon Hood, 22, of Winston-Salem was charged with three counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony cruelty to animals and one count of robbery with a deadly weapon. He was given a $500,000 secured bond and was placed in the Guilford County Detention Center.

More: Teen arrested in Lexington for stolen car now charged with murder in connection to High Point armed robbery

Zachariah Demon Bacote, 20, of Winston-Salem was charged with one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon; one count of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of cruelty to animals. He was given a $130,000 secured bond and was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center.

Amond Creshawn Crews, 21, of Winston-Salem, was charged with three counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon; one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; one felony count of cruelty to animals; one count of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He was given a $150,000 secured bond and placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Jamal Devontae Jordan, 22, of Winston-Salem was charged with three counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon; one count of felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon; one count of felony cruelty to animals and one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division worked with the Winston-Salem Robbery Division SWAT and the Greensboro Police Department on this case.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Four Winston-Salem men arrested for home invasion in Arcadia and killing family dog

Comments / 11

DeborahLynne
3d ago

shame they had to shoot the family dog. how low can you be to cause such pain to the family not only taking what was not yours. people work hard for what they have only for some to come steal that dont even know what a job is. they deserve exactly what they did to the family dog.

Reply(2)
3
Jihad Abdul Jami
3d ago

I'm glad me and my family don't have to worry about these demons running up in our home! Thank God they were apprehended! Salute to law enforcement 💪🏿

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
City
Lexington, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Davidson County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

‘You could never be prepared for a drive-by’: Witness recounts 3rd weekend shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after seven people were shot in Winston-Salem over the weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.  At 7:48 p.m. on Sunday, officers first responded to a scene near Fairview Park on the 900 block of Bethlehem Lane where investigators found more than 50 spent shell casings.  Police then found […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Murder#Arcadia#Violent Crime#Friedburg Church Road#High Point
Fox 46 Charlotte

19-year-olds shot, 1 died in midday shooting in Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Gastonia following a midday shooting, the Gastonia Police Department said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 12:30 p.m. on Monday in a residential area near 600 Westwood Circle. Two 19-year-old victims were found suffering from injuries and one of those victims, […]
GASTONIA, NC
WFMY NEWS2

7 people injured at 3 scenes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting involving three separate scenes that left seven people injured. Police received a shots fired notification after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers confirmed the seven victims who were injured are all connected to one shooting and said all seven have non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Man rescued after fall at Davidson County state park

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A hiker was rescued on Monday after a fall at Boone’s Cave State Park near Lexington, according to Davidson County Emergency Services. The man was walking on a closed trail headed to his favorite fishing spot when his foot slipped off the trail, and he fell and injured his other […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

CMPD officer passes away unexpectedly at home

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer died at her home Monday morning, according to Police Chief Johnny Jennings. Officer Angela Starnes last worked for the CMPD homicide unit. Details regarding Starnes’ death have not yet been provided, but Chief Jennings said in a tweet that her death was unexpected.
CHARLOTTE, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Sheriff seeking information on deadly shooting in Blairs

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a shooting that led to the death of an individual in the early morning hours Sunday. Deputies were called to 543 Deerwood Drive in Blairs about 12:43 a.m. in response to a noise complaint. When they arrived, the deputies found a large gathering and heard multiple gun shots.
BLAIRS, VA
FOX8 News

Triad detention centers struggle to fill vacancies

(WGHP) — Triad detention officers are taking extra shifts in mandatory overtime to help fill gaps in county facilities.   “Our staff is working more hours, working more days because we have to make sure that the facility is staffed. We’re responsible for the residents there, and we have to take care of them,” said […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The Dispatch

The Dispatch

1K+
Followers
238
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lexington, NC from The Dispatch.

 http://the-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy