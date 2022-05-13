What to know before booking your summer travel

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After two years of pandemic-related restrictions and cancellations, people are ready to travel. The demand for travel is so high, that a recent survey from Travelport finds people prioritize travel over entertainment, shopping, and even self-care. COM of Travelport, Jen Catto, joined Susan on Studio 3...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Anastasia Jones-Burdick, a local candidate for the title of Miss West Virginia, is promoting the Miss America Organization, which is a year-round program for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable skills, and make a difference in their communities. As she prepares for the...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Country music star Carrie Underwood is coming to Charleston. “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will play in 43 cities across the U.S. this fall and next spring. The tour kicks off on October 15, 2022 in Greenville, South Carolina and concludes in Seattle on March...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are used to seeing red carpets at movie premieres, but later this year leaders are going to roll out the red carpet with hopes of bringing business to the West Virginia Regional Technology Park to stay. Monday, May 16, the Charleston Area Alliance asked Kanawha County commissioners for $97,000 to […]
GASSAWAY, W.Va. — The founder of one of West Virginia’s most recognized store brands has died. John Dave Heater died back on Friday at the age of 89. Heater was the founder and CEO of Go Mart convenience stores. Heater was educated at VMI and then West Virginia...
MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (AP) — Andrea Underwood and Paul Adams are carrying on a family tradition with their Adams Hallmark store in the Crossroads Mall. “We’re second generation,” Underwood said. “Our parents started in Milton, West Virginia, years ago.”. It was 1969 when Michael and Charlotte...
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Historical and Preservation Society and the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library teamed up once again to reconnect Parkersburg to its roots with a fun-filled day of activities at the Phelps-Tavenner House, the oldest residence in the county on an original site. While the...
A guide on location, parking, costs and rules for the Kanawha County Schools 2022 High School Graduation ceremonies: CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) will be holding the 2022 high school graduation ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from May 16 to May 19. The Convention Center and KCS have provided […]
Students at Point Pleasant High School and their invited guests celebrated the Junior-Senior Prom on Saturday evening, with the theme “A Knight on the Red Carpet.” Crowned royalty were, from left, Queen Maddie Allensworth, King Luke Derenberger, Prince Brennan Sang, and Princess Matti Fields. Over 150 couples and individuals walked the red carpet in the auditorium, which can be viewed on YouTube through the Facebook page “Point Pleasant Live.”
On Monday, Dr. Angie Settle, chief executive officer of West Virginia Health Right in Charleston, issued the following statement after the shooting in Buffalo, New York. “West Virginia Health Right, our board and staff, stands with our African American friends and neighbors in profound sadness as a result of the hate crime in Buffalo, New […]
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A church in Huntington is now making do after last week’s flood moved them out of their sanctuary. And now, in addition to the cleanup, the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church is thinking about preventative measures for the future. “We had about 2-3 inches of water in the crawl space – both […]
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will recognize 221 eighth-grade students from middle schools across the state as 2022 Knights of the Golden Horseshoe on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. The event will be livestreamed on West Virginia Public Broadcasting stations.
WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An official state highway marker commemorating the Logan, Raleigh and Monroe (LR&M) Turnpike—commonly referred to as the Logan Turnpike—will be dedicated on Tuesday, May 17, at 1 PM. The marker is located beside the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department building, at the junction of W, Va. 99 and the access road to Fairdale Elementary School in Fairdale.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Community Action Association has withdrawn its application to place a homeless shelter in Mount Tabor. RCCAA had asked the Raleigh Zoning Board of Appeals to permit the new shelter on property owned by Beckley Conference of Freewill Baptist. A meeting on the request was planned for Tuesday, May 17. […]
NITRO, W.Va. — A team of West Virginia agencies has determined that writing tickets is the most effective way to get motorists to drive the 55 mph speed limit through work zones. There’s a renewed effort underway by the state Division of Highways, West Virginia State Police, the state...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Altman Eye Center celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, May 14, at 147 Hibbard Street in downtown Pikeville. Along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the center also celebrated with free hot dogs for the community as well as inflatables for the kids. Dr. J. Turner Altman,...
HURRICANE, W. Va. (WCHS) — Prom season has arrived for high school students, but one attendee graduated many years ago. When Ciera Rhodes was searching for a prom date she knew exactly who to ask: her 81-year-old great-grandfather, Bill, who'd never been to a prom. "He's one of the...
