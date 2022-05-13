ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Date Changes to Upcoming Meet the Principal Events

seattleschools.org
 3 days ago

The dates for the first two of our upcoming Meet the Principal events has changed. Please...

hamiltonms.seattleschools.org

Comments / 0

Related
seattleschools.org

City-Wide Environmental Slam–May 19th

The Washington Foundation for the Environment is holding their annual city-wide ENVIRONMENTAL SLAM this Thursday, May 19th at 6:30 pm on Zoom. And our very own 8th grader, LOLA THALER, will be representing Madison Middle School with her project about climate clocks. If possible, come support Lola at this online event and learn what YOU can do about some important environmental issues in our community. With the help of your votes, Lola could become the Environmental Slam “Audience Choice” winner and have $500 donated to the environmental cause of her choice. Hope you can make it out on May 19th to support a fellow Madison scholar!
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

Auction Recap: Thank you!

With much gratitude, the PTA is thrilled to announce that our annual auction has raised $17,377.00 this year. Thank you to auction fundraising chair, Jeremy Behrens, along with Chelsea Whittle and Erin Thakkar. What an amazing, fun filled night! Thank you for continued generosity in support of our PTA sponsored programs for Olympic View.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

05/15/22 LSK8 Weekly Update

I hope you are having a great weekend. SBA Testing Begins Monday May 16th: Students in grades 3-8 will begin state testing tomorrow in ELA and Math. Your student and their teachers have been working hard to master the skills on these assessments all year. We appreciate your partnership in making sure they come to school well rested and ready to do their best over the course of the next few days.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

Weekly Newsletter | May 13

May 31 – June 3 – Smarter Balanced Math tests in Grade 10 advisories. June 22 – Last day of school for Franklin (1-hour early dismissal) May – Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Check out these resources to Recognize, Honor and Appreciate our AAPI...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
seattleschools.org

Register to Vote at BHS May 18

Voter registration volunteers will be across from the Main Office from 9:40 a.m. to 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 to help students register to vote by mail. Please bring your Driver’s License or the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number for identification. Most Seniors can register now...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy