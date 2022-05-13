Date Changes to Upcoming Meet the Principal Events

The Washington Foundation for the Environment is holding their annual city-wide ENVIRONMENTAL SLAM this Thursday, May 19th at 6:30 pm on Zoom. And our very own 8th grader, LOLA THALER, will be representing Madison Middle School with her project about climate clocks. If possible, come support Lola at this online event and learn what YOU can do about some important environmental issues in our community. With the help of your votes, Lola could become the Environmental Slam “Audience Choice” winner and have $500 donated to the environmental cause of her choice. Hope you can make it out on May 19th to support a fellow Madison scholar!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO