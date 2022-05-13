ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Sesame Place Classic Attracts Athletes from the Fiercely Competitive to the Off-the-Charts Cute

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u54g7_0fdN8Bz800
Image via Fraser Marlow at the Bucks County Herald.

Runners’ family and friends who are spectating at tomorrow’s Sesame Place Classic will assuredly beam with pride as runners finish their respective courses. But the biggest grins will most likely accompany the athletes covering the shortest distance, as reported by Wayne Fish at the Bucks County Herald.

Sesame Sprint’s directors Rose and Steve McIver wrangle these youngsters across the course. The fun eclipses the competition, as every entrant gets a medal, no matter how long it takes them to finish.

“The Sesame Sprint is our favorite part of the Classic,” said Rose. “The kids, from toddlers on up, are so earnest and so adorable. They warm our hearts.’’

The Levittown-Bristol Kiwanis Club (along with the Bucks County Herald) is sponsor. Kiwanis Club member Dixie Rhodes said, “There’s something uplifting about seeing the youngsters’ eyes light up and a perpetual smile as they race toward the finish line. The tykes competing in the sprint just run with complete abandon.”

More information on the Sesame Place Classic, including the Sprint, is at the Bucks County Herald.

Comments / 0

Related
drexeldragons.com

Women’s Novice 8+ Wins Gold At Dad Vail Regatta

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel University Women's rowing team wrapped competition at the Dad Vail Regatta on Saturday with a gold medal in the Novice 8+. The win helped Drexel secure the overall championship with a total of 139.75 points. The best result for the Dragons was in the Novice...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

The Quaker Bridge Mall Just Added A Sweet New Addition

The Quaker Bridge Mall just got a whole lot sweeter because of their newest store officially opening later this week!. There’s a new shop that just had its grand opening yesterday in the mall and it’s a bakery. It’s called Royal Cake Creations and it can be found on the lower level of the mall.
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Levittown, PA
Bucks County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Bucks County, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Former Perkasie Pharmacist Prescribes Delicious Cupcakes as Sweet-Tooth Satisfaction

Image via Papa's Cupcakes at Facebook. There’s plenty of pride at Papa’s Cupcakes in Perkasie. And that’s understandable, given the culinary care that goes into its tasty treats. But the married owners — John Ferraro and Bryan Berchok — also routinely supply their delectable desserts to area Pride events and causes. Cora Berke licked her competition in presenting this story for the Visit Bucks County blog.
PERKASIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Sprint#The Sesame Place Classic#Sprint
CBS Philly

How To See Flower Full Moon, Blood Moon, Total Lunar Eclipse Sunday Night In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunday night’s full moon, also known as the “Flower Moon,” will be part of a total lunar eclipse. This eclipse will also cast the moon in a deep red shadow known as a “Blood Moon.” All you have to do to see this unique celestial event is step outside and look at the sky on Sunday night. The deepest red shade will take place before, during and after the maximum eclipse. The entire eclipse will take just over three and a half hours. The totality when the moon is completely in Earth’s shadow will last just over 84 minutes. To...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Ace Frehley Takes Care Of Business In Glenside

It’s not everyday a rock legend plays an intimate show, but that is exactly what happened Friday 13, 2022, at the Keswick Theater in Glenside, The former lead guitar player for KISS certainly took care of business. This show was long awaited. Ace Frehley has not been playing shows in this area due to COVID. However, he is back and did not miss a beat.
GLENSIDE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

New Hope Restaurant Gains New Branding but Retains Excellence in Culinary Skill and Vistas

Although the name has shifted a bit and the menu has been revised, the views available at Playhouse Deck remain stunning.Image via The Deck at Instagram. The rebranded Playhouse Deck opens in New Hope tonight (May 12), but it retains its skilled chef and scenic setting along the Delaware River. The Lower Bucks Times plated the story of this revised dining experience adjacent to the Bucks County Playhouse.
NEW HOPE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fox29.com

Philadelphia teen with autism given prom night bash to remember

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teenager with autism was given a prom night to remember with help from a local non-profit organization. Dyllion Clark, 17, is a senior at Elwyn Media Campus high school in nearby Delaware County. Elwyn, a school for children with autism, does not offer a prom to its students, but partners with John Bartram High School in Philadelphia to give students the opportunity to attend prom.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Transplanted L.A. Producer Finds Ample Talent Here; Starts a Rep Theater Company to Highlight It

Christopher Canaan.Image via NJStage.com at the Bucks County Herald. It sounds oh-so-cliché: Big-time Los Angeles writer-producer come to bucolic community, finds an abundance of local talent, and successfully launches a theater company to spotlight it all. But that story arc is exactly how the New Hope Repertory company is now stepping into the limelight. Bridget Wingert opened the curtain on this story in the Bucks County Herald.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Beneath The Skin Tattoo Draws Crowd with ‘Flash’ Offer

POTTSTOWN PA – Long before “Beneath The Skin Tattoo” opened Friday (May 13, 2022) at 12:30 p.m., a line of people formed (above and at right) outside the studio at the Nagle Center, 25D Moser Rd., determined to wait patiently until staff members unlocked the front door and announced they were ready. Then one by one, with completed consent forms in hand, hopeful customers filed inside to claim their offer of the day.
POTTSTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy