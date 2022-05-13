Kansas physical therapist has license suspended for soliciting sex from minor in cemetery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A physical therapist assistant based out of Kansas has had his license suspended by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts for soliciting a minor for sexual acts in a cemetery.

As of May 13, Joseph D. Quinlan’s license to practice as a physical therapist in the state of Kansas has been suspended on behalf of the Disciplinary Panel of the Board with the Kansas Board of Healing Arts. This was done as Quinlan was being allowed to continue as a physical therapist “would constitute an imminent danger to the public health and safety.”

Documents released by the Kansas Board of Healing Arts show that Quinlan pled “no contest” on July 16, 2021 and was found guilty of Indecent Liberties with a Child, which is a level 5 person felony. This was due to an incident where Quinlan was found to have solicited a child between 14 and 16 years old to meet him in a secluded location with the intent to commit unlawful sexual acts upon that child. The two met in a cemetery where Quinlan engaged in oral and anal sex with the child.

The documents go on to say that on or about Oct. 5, 2021, Quinlan was sentenced to 32 months in prison, which was suspended, and then he was put on 36 months of supervised probation. As his conviction was classified as sexually violent, he is subject to mandatory post release for the duration of his life. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

