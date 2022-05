TONIGHT: The weekend weather was overall perfect, aside from a few cells that brought rain and downpours. In terms of Monday weather, we didn’t start off the best. A cold front advanced through the Ohio Valley, bringing widespread rain for the morning hours today. Shower activity started to wrap up in the early afternoon hours with some clearing taking place as well. The skies will stay mostly clear as cooler, drier air moves in behind the front. Daytime highs maxed out in the low to mid 60s. Tonight, skies will stay on the clear side. This will allow temperatures to fall to the lower 50s to upper 40s. It will be seasonable as you step outside for the morning commute on Tuesday.

