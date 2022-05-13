Crash on I-40 near Papermill Road cleared after causing ‘significant’ traffic delays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A serious crash on Interstate 40 near Papermill Drive in Knoxville has been cleared after backing up traffic for several miles.

All lanes of eastbound I-40 at Papermill Drive have reopened after emergency crews responded a ‘serious crash,’ Knoxville Police said. The incident was located near the end of the on-ramp from Papermill to I-40 E.

“Expect significant delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.” the police department said in a tweet.

This story will be updated.

