Crash on I-40 near Papermill Road cleared after causing ‘significant’ traffic delays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A serious crash on Interstate 40 near Papermill Drive in Knoxville has been cleared after backing up traffic for several miles.
All lanes of eastbound I-40 at Papermill Drive have reopened after emergency crews responded a ‘serious crash,’ Knoxville Police said. The incident was located near the end of the on-ramp from Papermill to I-40 E.Second suspect to be tried as an adult in 2021 murder of Austin-East student
"Expect significant delays in the area and seek alternate routes if possible." the police department said in a tweet.
