LaGrange brothers arrested on several charges including possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Thursday, officers with the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit searched suspect Sylvester Gates’ residence at 803 East Depot St., in LaGrange, Georgia, originating from a 5-week long drug investigation.

After arriving at Gates’s home, investigators found Sylvester Gates, 58, and his brother Theron Truitt, 47, both residents of LaGrange, Georgia, on the front porch.

Truitt immediately fled inside the residence and flushed suspected drug contraband down the toilet. During the search, investigators discovered enough crack cocaine indicating possible distribution, nearly one pound of marijuana packaged for resale, and a bag of blue M-30 pills.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, the blue M-30 pills are usually referred to as “Roxies” or “Roxicontin” and are designed to resemble prescription Oxycodone 30 mg tablets. The pills confiscated from Gates’ residence are illegally produced and are laced with Fentanyl.

Gates’, a convicted felon, also owned a 380 caliber handgun and shotgun, which is illegal due to his felon status.

During the investigation, authorities used resources from the LaGrange Water Department to retrieve items investigators witnessed Truitt flushing down the toilet while searching Gates’ residence.

Another bag of blue M-30 Fentanyl-laced pills and a substantial amount of crack cocaine indicative of distribution were retrieved by investigators through the LaGrange Water Department.

As a result of the search warrant Truitt and Gates were charged with the following:

Truitt:

Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Tampering with Evidence

Obstruction of Officers

Making False Statements

Gates:

Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Making False Statements

