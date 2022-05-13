Ririe Schools hoping voters approve 2 school bonds

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Voters in Ririe will have a chance to vote on two school bonds on May 17.

The two bonds are each $1.5 million to be used for building repairs and transportation needs in the Ririe School District.

District Superintendent Jeff Gee said the Ririe Elementary School is in desperate need of an update. It was built in 1968 and has had several updates but still needs more work.

The district's five-year plan also includes a massive overhaul of the HVAC system in both the elementary and high schools, roof replacements, gym and track repairs, and other general building repairs.

"One of our major projects with this maintenance bond will be to replace those with hot water boilers," Gee said. "Right now, especially this time of year, when we're coming out of winter, we're getting into spring, it's really difficult to control the temperature in the classrooms."

Building maintenance has been put off for years due to a lack of funding. According to the district, Ririe has the lowest amount of levies out of any surrounding district.

Gee says the school district can't put off repairs any longer.

"These projects haven't gone away. We've done our best to Band-Aid things together. And we're to the point now where we just need to put the money aside and do these projects right," Gee said.

School district leaders say the projects need to happen now so they can focus on serving the growing community in Eastern Idaho.

"That growth is coming our direction. One of the reasons we structured the bonds the way we did, a three year bond in a five-year bond, is so that we would be financially in a situation in three to three years that we could issue a bond for an elementary school if we needed to," Gee said.

Both bonds must have a two-thirds majority vote in order to pass.

The election is on May 17. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

