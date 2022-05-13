ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Bazetta Twp. man faces domestic charge over vape pen

By Patty Coller
 3 days ago

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Bazetta Township man is facing domestic violence charges following an argument with a woman over a vape pen, according to a police report.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 3:11 p.m. at a home on Larry Lane.

Man pleads guilty to sex charges involving minor

According to a police report, the victim told police that David Golder, 47, had an argument with his attorney and another woman on the phone and then started arguing with her over a vape pen she recently purchased.

The victim said Goldner threw keys at her, hitting her in the eye and that he slammed her against a door and pinned her there. The two tumbled to the floor and the victim said Goldner put his arms on her neck and hit in the face with his forearm and headbutted her. She said when she tried to leave, Goldner shoved her in a closet and pinned her there.

The victim managed to get away and went to a neighbor’s house to call police, according to the report.

When police went to the home where the alleged assault happened, Goldner was not there. A warrant was issued, and he was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Wednesday.

Golder is facing charges of domestic violence. He didn’t enter a plea at his arrangement on Wednesday. A hearing in the case is set for May 23. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

