LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has found a stolen ATV with assistance from local citizens. Deputies said they received a call from a citizen on Sunday, May 5, who reported that they had seen two people attempting to use an ATV to get a truck unstuck from the sand near the Chapman sand road south of Florence. The caller texted a picture of the vehicle to the LCSO dispatch and it was identified as the ATV that had been stolen Saturday morning, deputies said.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO