Los Angeles, CA

WIN TICKETS: Afterglow

By WEHO ville
WEHOville.com
WEHOville.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEHOville is proud to offer our readers a chance to see the sexy and thought-provoking play 'Afterglow,' now making its West Coast...

wehoville.com

Comments / 0

WEHOville.com

WeHo debuts new mural at City Hall

The City of West Hollywood is debuting a new mural at West Hollywood City Hall on its east-facing exterior wall facing N. Sweetzer Avenue. The mural celebrates LGBTQ Pride and is installed as part of the City’s WeHo Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival. City Hall is located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard. The LGBTQ Arts Festival is part of the City of West Hollywood’s annual Pride celebration.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Woody Harrelson opens cannabis lounge in WeHo

Twenty four years ago, Woody Harrelson was thrown in jail for planting hemp seeds in Kentucky. Today, he welcomed the media, the mayor and and the West Hollywood public into his very own, totally legal cannabis store. The Woods, located at 8271 Santa Monica Blvd., features a retail dispensary, a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Hollywood, CA
WEHOville.com

Magic mushrooms are on WeHo’s mind

If you get caught with psychedelic mushrooms in WeHo, don’t trip — the city might back off on enforcing the laws that prohibit possession of the drug. Councilmember John Erickson’s agenda item, set to be discussed during City Council’s meeting on Monday, would designate investigations, citations, arrests, property seizures and prosecutions of psilocybin mushrooms a low priority for the city and the law enforcement agencies it contracts.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Maysky Classical Night for Refugees from Ukraine

The City of West Hollywood and the Russian Advisory Board are sponsoring Maysky Classical Night for Refugees from Ukraine, an event of beautiful classical music performed by world-renowned stars to raise funds for refugees from Ukraine. The event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday and will be held at theWest Hollywood...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

City Hall updates WeHo Wikipedia page (finally)

Eight months after Mayor Lauren Meister took office, West Hollywood’s Wikipedia page still listed Lindsey Horvath as the city’s mayor. As of Sunday, Paul Arevalo was still listed as city manager — David Wilson succeeded him last July. Horvath, now a WeHo councilmember, is running for county...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WE KNOW WEHO: Felicia Terwilliger and Liv Spa

Season Three of We Know WeHo kicks off with a new co-host as Tracy welcomes local West Hollywood business owner – Felicia Terwilliger. Felicia is the owner of a newly opened infrared sauna studio called Liv located on 7918 Santa Monica Blvd. Mikey Consbruck has moved back to Nebraska, but V Wine Room remains open for your sipping pleasure, and he will continue to be part of the monthly We Know Vino bonus episode all about wine.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WeHo is full of activities for Senior Month

For more than two decades, the City of West Hollywood has organized an annual series of activities to engage its thriving population of older community members during Senior Month, celebrated each May. West Hollywood’s ongoing efforts to support, celebrate, and value older adults is part of the commitment to being an age-friendly city.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Couple arguing in parked car robbed of Rolex

A man and woman were each robbed of their expensive watches around 1 a.m. Saturday night in West Hollywood, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The pair were arguing in their car in a parking lot near 8800 Sunset Blvd. when a Rolls Royce approached them. Four to six black men allegedly got out of the vehicle and physically assaulted the pair before fleeing with their watches, a Michael Kors worth $1,000 and a Rolex worth $18,000.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

John Duran eyes return to City Council

John Duran, who served on the West Hollywood City Council from 2001 to 2020, is close to joining his former colleague John Heilman in running to regain their former seats. Both were defeated in 2020 but are still eligible to serve one more term due to the Term Limit Initiative that was passed in 2013.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Fountain Ave. undergoing re-striping; ends Friday

The City of West Hollywood’s traffic-striping contractor began re-striping and refreshing all existing roadway markings and legends on Fountain Avenue between La Cienega Boulevard to N. La Brea Avenue. Work will involve refreshing all roadway striping and legends in thermo-plastic.Work will be performed during the late evening and early...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

TUESDAY: Zekiah Wright kicks off City Council campaign

Attorney Zekiah N. Wright will officially launch their historic campaign to become the first Black and first non-binary member of the West Hollywood City Council with a campaign kick-off event at Gym Bar in West Hollywood on Tuesday, May 10th at 5:30 p.m. An employment and labor law litigator, Wright has served on the West Hollywood Lesbian and Gay Advisory Board since 2019 and has already earned a bevy of major endorsements, including West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne, SEIU United Health Workers, and over 20 community leaders, businesses, and elected officials.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
