ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House will take up bill to address baby formula crisis, Pelosi says

By Juliegrace Brufke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfjCh_0fdN4l8e00

S peaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that the House will soon take up legislation and hold a hearing to address the nation’s baby formula shortage.

Supply chain disruptions in conjunction with Abbott Nutrition, one of the nation’s largest producers of infant formula, recalling three types of its product following multiple babies contracting bacterial infections have led to roughly 40% of supplies being out of stock by the end of April.

In a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to members on Friday, the California Democrat noted that around half of infant formula is purchased using benefits through the WIC program, which provides low-income women with food and formula, and announced plans to bring legislation to the floor aimed at providing “emergency authority” to address the supply chain problem by loosening regulations on the product.

“Thanks to the leadership of Education and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott, next week the House will bring up on suspension a bill to grant emergency authority to the WIC program to address supply chain disruptions and recalls. Doing so will empower the federal government to relax certain non-safety-related regulations during times of shortage so that we can get nutrition into the mouths of America’s babies. With this step, we maintain our laser focus on protecting the health and well-being of our babies — now and for the rest of their lives,” she wrote.

CAUGHT ON VOICEMAIL: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE ADMONISHES VOTER TO 'CHECK YOURSELF'

“At the same time, Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro of the Appropriations Committee is holding a hearing next week and planning to bring to the Floor an Emergency Supplemental Appropriation to immediately address the infant formula shortage,” she said.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is also expected to hold a hearing on the matter the following week.

The announcement comes as Republicans have been highly critical of the Biden administration’s response to the shortage, with GOP lawmakers holding a press conference on Thursday alleging the White House has failed to address the problem properly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Working families are already struggling to put food on the table due to the skyrocketing costs of everyday items, and now they are facing a crisis that is threatening the very lives of their newborn children," Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) said. "This baby formula shortage is hitting mothers all over the country, but especially in my home state of Missouri."

Comments / 25

Phyllis Finney
2d ago

They are always taking up a bill, forming a committee, when all they really do is throw away tax payer money and never solve anything

Reply
9
me
3d ago

Don’t worry the illegals will get it first… already have plenty in churches that protect theses illegals

Reply
14
Shelly White
2d ago

The so called "HOUSE" should have been doing this when the first case of the Bacteria came up and sickened an infant instead of waiting until 4 infants got sick and 2 of them passed away..Now you want to find out why FDA is taking so long to figure out the bacteria origin? is the manufacturing place clean? When it's clean did they reinspect,?,

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema say they WON'T back killing the filibuster in a blow to Biden's call to pass an abortion law: Democratic Senators back the Senate 'safeguards' after Roe v. Wade leak and calls from Congress to act

Moderate Democrat Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are standing firm in support of the filibuster, resisting President Biden's call for Congress to codify abortion rights and calls from within their party to abolish the 60-vote hurdle. 'The filibuster is a protection of democracy,' Manchin, D-W.Va., told reporters when pressed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Ann Wagner
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Formula#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Peaker#Democrat#Wic#Labor Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris shunned Biden and decided NOT to appear in a video with him about student loan forgiveness because she didn't want to become the 'face' of the response with progressive Democrats calling to wipe all debts

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly backed out of appearing in a video with President Biden on student loan forgiveness, not wanting to become the public face of a matter on which the administration was unlikely to satisfy progressives. In early April, Harris' office began collaborating with Biden's on a video...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
206K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy