Every day in Tennessee and across the country, citizens are being stopped, searched and seized solely on the power of three words: I smell marijuana. “A whole heck of a lot of cops are going to say today, ‘I smell marijuana,’ ” Knoxville criminal defense attorney Mike Whalen said. Under the law in Tennessee and a […] The post ‘I smell marijuana’: cops’ warrantless searches targets poor, minority Tennessee communities appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO