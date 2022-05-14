Man hurt after crash in Vernon County, suspected of 3rd OWI
By Samantha Nitz
WEAU-TV 13
3 days ago
TOWN OF WEBSTER Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt and is suspected of operating while intoxicated after a crash in Vernon County Thursday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office,...
A 62-year-old Genoa, Wis., man died Saturday, after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on Highway 35, just south of Stoddard. James Pedretti was ejected from his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle. The Genoa man was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident occurred around 9:30 a.m. A 20-year-old...
TOWN OF ALBANY (PEPIN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - Two children are seriously injured after an ATV crash in rural Pepin County on Sunday. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office said a 9-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the ATV they were driving hit a tree in a yard on private property Sunday at about 12:18 p.m.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist died after a collision with a semi truck in Iowa County on Saturday night. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office pronounced the motorcyclist dead on scene and report that the semi driver was uninjured. According to the police, the crash happened at STH 80/133...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal crash in the Village of Muscoda in Iowa County Saturday night. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash at approximately 10:08 p.m. Saturday night around STH 80/133 and CTH P. Emergency crews arrived...
MAYVILLE, Wis. - Mayville police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife found in the backyard of their residence. Officials stated in a social media post the deaths are from apparent medical events. The deaths were reported on Sunday, May 15 at a residence on River Drive in...
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Three female juveniles were arrested early Monday for allegedly burglarizing Silver Lake Smoke Shop. Authorities were called at 1:28 a.m. to 1621 N. Broadway Ave. and found a rock was used to break into the business. Officers were able to locate a vehicle and a traffic...
TOMAH POST – Two semis crashed and caught fire Friday on I90/94 eastbound, near Lyndon Station. The Wisconsin State Patrol — Tomah Post said the crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near County HH, mile marker 79 (map). Both drivers were hurt and taken to the hospital. An...
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have driven in Stevens Point, the sight of three golden retrievers hanging out of the back of a white pickup truck topper might be familiar. Riggs, Gunnar and Champ go everywhere with their owner, Jim Gruba, but a crash put their daily car rides on hold.
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Police are seeking a person accused of striking a citizen with a baseball bat. Officers received the report of an apparent assault in the 400 block of High Forrest St. Friday afternoon. The victim told officers the incident was sparked by a dispute about the suspect being owed $20.
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dane County Sheriffs are investigating a death in the village of Blue Mounds. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim was an adult male with a reported gunshot injury. Police say there is no danger to the community. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back...
TOWN OF BUFFALO, Wis. (WEAU) – Two people are arrested after a shooting incident in Buffalo County Friday early morning. According to a media release by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Friday around 2 a.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s office received a report of a hold-up alarm with shots fired at a tavern located in the Town of Buffalo. The Chief Deputy reports there was no robbery or actual robbery attempt.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls Police Department is investigating a death early Saturday morning. The Chippewa Falls Police Department says Saturday at 5:51 a.m. Chippewa Falls Police Department officers responded to a home in the 300 block of West Willow Street for a report of a domestic abuse incident.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Fentanyl is a deadly opioid often found in batches of heroin and meth, but during the past weekend, the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office found it cocaine, a drug that’s been dormant in this area. “Here we are discussing this again, it...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) – A Chippewa Falls woman is in custody and charged in a homicide investigation involving a drug overdose in 2020. 33-year-old Chelsey Leith was arrested on April 28 in Minnesota and faces a charge of 1st-degree reckless homicide in Eau Claire County. According to a...
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-A Fountain City man was transported from the scene of a crash involving his motorcycle and a passenger vehicle along Garvin Heights Rd. Thursday. Winona Police officers responded to the area of Garvin Height Rd. and Highland Dr. Police say the motorcyclist was southbound on Garvin Heights Rd. When he collided with the vehicle attempting a left turn from Highland Dr.
Chippewa Falls police say a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death early Saturday during an apparent domestic violence case. No names have been released. Witnesses told investigators about seeing a man chasing a woman just before 6:00 a.m., then collapsing to the ground. Emergency responders say he was suffering from...
CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An unidentified female died on Saturday afternoon in an incident while tubing on the Wapsipinicon River northwest of Central City, according to officials. At around 1:37 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a woman who had gone missing while...
A judge this week set a $2,000 cash bond for a Port Edwards man accused of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, the result of a crash Tuesday in Weston. Police were called at about 5:45 p.m. May 10 to Schofield Avenue at Glad Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injury. Officers arrived on scene to discover a Chevrolet Cavalier in a westbound lane with heavy damage to the passenger door and front end, with air bags deployed. Police say the driver of the vehicle, Thomas W. Shelley, veered into a grassy area off the roadway, struck two mailboxes and a tree before coming to a stop.
