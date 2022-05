Shreveport, LA – The Institute for Nonprofit Administration & Research (INAR) at LSUS, in partnership with the Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits (LAN), conducted a statewide survey to better understand the greatest needs of Louisiana’s nonprofit sector. During the “State of Nonprofits in Louisiana” event on June 10th, research will be presented that identifies and summarizes the economic data of the nonprofit sector in Louisiana. Along with surveying the state as a whole, nine metropolitan areas, including Shreveport, were specifically analyzed. The event is being held at Louisiana State University in Shreveport University Center Theater from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and is free to the public. Breakfast will be provided by the LSUS Foundation.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO