After having to spend more than two years away from her home away from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ina Garten is back in Paris. The French capital holds a special place in the Food Network star's heart, not only because it's where she and her husband Jeffrey have celebrated a number of wedding anniversaries, but also because it's where she realized she wanted to learn how to cook. Garten knew she wanted to recreate dishes like the French classic, coq au vin after she and Jeffrey first visited the city in 1971. "I heated it up on my little camping gas stove and I thought, this is the most delicious thing I've ever eaten in my life. I need to know how to make this," the Barefoot Contessa recalled during an interview with MSNBC, according to Insider.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO