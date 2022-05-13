Library announces June programs

The River Valley District Library in Port Byron has a full schedule of fun activities for children, teens and adults in June. There’s no fee to attend these programs but advance registration is required. Call (309) 523-3440 to sign up or register on their online calendar here .

Children’s Programs

Monday, June 6 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Dr. Dolittle”, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for lunch and a movie as we watch “Dr. Dolittle” and enjoy hot dogs and chips for lunch.

Wednesday, June 8 th : Wapsi River Environmental Education Center – Reptiles and Amphibians, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Frogs, snakes, salamanders, oh my! Join RVDL and the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center to learn about the reptiles and amphibians that live around us. You can even learn how to attract more to your house.

Thursday, June 9 th : Dan Gogh’s Magical Camp Adventure, 6 – 7 p.m.

Looking for a magical escape? Experience the great outdoors in this one-of-a-kind variety show. Dan Gogh will guide kids through engaging camp activities, including searching for magical survival equipment and amazing nature discoveries. Wander off the beaten path and join Dan Gogh where magic, comedy, and art are all part of the adventure.

Friday, June 10 th : Figge Art Camp, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Let’s get artsy with the Figge, get creative and explore new and fun art techniques!

Monday, June 13 th : Monday Movie Matinee –“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for lunch and a movie as we watch “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and enjoy sandwiches and veggies for lunch.

Wednesday, June 15 th : Owl Pellet Dissection and Scat Tour at Dorrance Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL on June 15th from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at Dorrance Park to dissect owl pellets and learn about what they eat and how they digest things. Afterwards we will take a scat tour through the Dorrance Park trails. We’ll look for animal scat and learn about identifying animals through their excreta.

Friday, June 17 th : DIY Nature Explorer Kit, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Create your very own nature explorer kit! You’ll have everything you need to venture into nature – a magnifying glass, test tubes, compass, and a nature explorer’s journal, all wrapped up in a weathered and well-traveled adventurer’s case.

Monday, June 20 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Sing” 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for lunch and a movie as we watch “Sing” and enjoy hot dogs and chips for lunch

Wednesday, June 22 nd : Camp Fire Sing-Along and Smores, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for songs and smores around the fire. Sing along and play along as we cook up some marshmallows and sing some classic camp tunes.

Friday, June 24 th : Figge Art Camp, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Let’s get artsy with the Figge, get creative and explore new and fun art techniques.

Monday, June 27 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Encanto”, 12:30 -2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for lunch and a movie as we watch “Encanto” and enjoy sandwiches and veggies for lunch.

Wednesday, June 29 th : Kazoo Workshop, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Ka-Ka-Kazoooo! Gesundheit! Join RVDL Wednesday, June 29 th for a kazoo-tastic Kazoo workshop. Each kid will get a free kazoo. Learn how to play, learn a song, and create an amazing marching band.

Story Times Every Monday from 10 – 11 a.m.

Start Mondays with a story – join RVDL every Monday for bubbles, music, crafts, games, snacks and lots of amazing books.

June 27th WQPT’s Summer of Possibilities Story Time 10 – 11 a.m.

Join WQPT as we read a story and participate in a hands-on activity. Each child will receive a PBS Kids Summer Activity book and a calendar inspiring their curiosity each day throughout the summer. Recommended for ages 3-8.

Family Yoga with Dassah every Thursday from 10 – 10:45 a.m.

Class will involve 15-20 minutes of yoga with adults and children. Afterwards, the children will have a structured activity with the children’s librarian while adults finish up with more yoga.

Teen Programs

Monday, June 6 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Isle of the Dogs”, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for dinner and a movie as we watch “Isle of the Dogs” and enjoy hot dogs and chips.

Friday, June 10 th : Teen Game Night, 5:30 -7:45 p.m.

Join us for an awesome night of tabletop games, video games, and snacks. We will have Dungeons & Dragons, Swords & Sorcery/Lasers & Feelings, and a variety of video games.

Monday, June 13 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for dinner and a movie as we watch “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and enjoy sandwiches and veggies for lunch.

Friday, June 17 th : Teen Fear Factor, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Test your courage as we put you up to disgusting, terrifying and bizarre challenges. Do you have what it takes?



Monday, June 20 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “School of Rock”, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for dinner and a movie as we watch “School of Rock” and enjoy hot dogs and chips.

Friday, June 24 th : Teen Game Night, 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Join us for an awesome night of tabletop games, video games, and snacks. We will have Dungeons & Dragons, Swords & Sorcery/Lasers & Feelings, and a variety of video games.

Monday, June 27 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Encanto”, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for dinner and a movie as we watch “Encanto” and enjoy sandwiches and veggies.

Adult Programs

June 6th: Monday Movie Matinee – “Disney Nature Earth”, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for refreshments and a movie.

June 9th: Lotus Lantern, 6:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for a night of Korean Culture. Enjoy a traditional Korean treat before making a beautiful Lotus Lantern. Younhee Shin from Korean Spirit & Culture Promotion Project will be joining us via Zoom to guide us through the making of the Lotus Lantern.

June 13th: Monday Movie Matinee – “The Great Outdoors”, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for refreshments and a movie.

June 15th: Scrap Book Paper Art, 6:00 p.m.

Join RVDL as we create unique art with scrapbooking paper.

June 20th: Movie – “Into the Woods”, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for refreshments and a movie.

June 22nd: Cricut Cutting “Cut It Out”, 6:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for this exciting opportunity to learn about and work with the Cricut cutter.

June 27th: “A River Runs Through It”, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for refreshments and a movie.

June 29th: Adult Rock Art 6:00 p.m.

Join RVDL as we create beautiful art with rocks.

