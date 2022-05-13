ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Byron, IL

Library announces June programs

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqYaj_0fdN3Jj300

The River Valley District Library in Port Byron has a full schedule of fun activities for children, teens and adults in June. There’s no fee to attend these programs but advance registration is required. Call (309) 523-3440 to sign up or register on their online calendar here .

Children’s Programs

Monday, June 6 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Dr. Dolittle”, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for lunch and a movie as we watch “Dr. Dolittle” and enjoy hot dogs and chips for lunch.

Wednesday, June 8 th : Wapsi River Environmental Education Center – Reptiles and Amphibians, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Frogs, snakes, salamanders, oh my! Join RVDL and the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center to learn about the reptiles and amphibians that live around us. You can even learn how to attract more to your house.

Thursday, June 9 th : Dan Gogh’s Magical Camp Adventure, 6 – 7 p.m.

Looking for a magical escape? Experience the great outdoors in this one-of-a-kind variety show. Dan Gogh will guide kids through engaging camp activities, including searching for magical survival equipment and amazing nature discoveries. Wander off the beaten path and join Dan Gogh where magic, comedy, and art are all part of the adventure.

Friday, June 10 th : Figge Art Camp, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Let’s get artsy with the Figge, get creative and explore new and fun art techniques!

Monday, June 13 th : Monday Movie Matinee –“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for lunch and a movie as we watch “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” and enjoy sandwiches and veggies for lunch.

Wednesday, June 15 th : Owl Pellet Dissection and Scat Tour at Dorrance Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL on June 15th from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at Dorrance Park to dissect owl pellets and learn about what they eat and how they digest things. Afterwards we will take a scat tour through the Dorrance Park trails. We’ll look for animal scat and learn about identifying animals through their excreta.

Friday, June 17 th : DIY Nature Explorer Kit, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Create your very own nature explorer kit! You’ll have everything you need to venture into nature – a magnifying glass, test tubes, compass, and a nature explorer’s journal, all wrapped up in a weathered and well-traveled adventurer’s case.

Monday, June 20 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Sing” 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for lunch and a movie as we watch “Sing” and enjoy hot dogs and chips for lunch

Wednesday, June 22 nd : Camp Fire Sing-Along and Smores, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for songs and smores around the fire. Sing along and play along as we cook up some marshmallows and sing some classic camp tunes.

Friday, June 24 th : Figge Art Camp, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Let’s get artsy with the Figge, get creative and explore new and fun art techniques.

Monday, June 27 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Encanto”, 12:30 -2:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for lunch and a movie as we watch “Encanto” and enjoy sandwiches and veggies for lunch.

Wednesday, June 29 th : Kazoo Workshop, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Ka-Ka-Kazoooo! Gesundheit! Join RVDL Wednesday, June 29 th for a kazoo-tastic Kazoo workshop. Each kid will get a free kazoo. Learn how to play, learn a song, and create an amazing marching band.

Story Times Every Monday from 10 – 11 a.m.

Start Mondays with a story – join RVDL every Monday for bubbles, music, crafts, games, snacks and lots of amazing books.

June 27th WQPT’s Summer of Possibilities Story Time 10 – 11 a.m.

Join WQPT as we read a story and participate in a hands-on activity. Each child will receive a PBS Kids Summer Activity book and a calendar inspiring their curiosity each day throughout the summer. Recommended for ages 3-8.

Family Yoga with Dassah every Thursday from 10 – 10:45 a.m.

Class will involve 15-20 minutes of yoga with adults and children. Afterwards, the children will have a structured activity with the children’s librarian while adults finish up with more yoga.

Teen Programs

Monday, June 6 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Isle of the Dogs”, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for dinner and a movie as we watch “Isle of the Dogs” and enjoy hot dogs and chips.

Friday, June 10 th : Teen Game Night, 5:30 -7:45 p.m.

Join us for an awesome night of tabletop games, video games, and snacks. We will have Dungeons & Dragons, Swords & Sorcery/Lasers & Feelings, and a variety of video games.

Monday, June 13 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Raiders of the Lost Ark”, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for dinner and a movie as we watch “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and enjoy sandwiches and veggies for lunch.

Friday, June 17 th : Teen Fear Factor, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Test your courage as we put you up to disgusting, terrifying and bizarre challenges. Do you have what it takes?

Monday, June 20 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “School of Rock”, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for dinner and a movie as we watch “School of Rock” and enjoy hot dogs and chips.

Friday, June 24 th : Teen Game Night, 5:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Join us for an awesome night of tabletop games, video games, and snacks. We will have Dungeons & Dragons, Swords & Sorcery/Lasers & Feelings, and a variety of video games.

Monday, June 27 th : Monday Movie Matinee – “Encanto”, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Join RVDL for dinner and a movie as we watch “Encanto” and enjoy sandwiches and veggies.

Adult Programs

June 6th: Monday Movie Matinee – “Disney Nature Earth”, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for refreshments and a movie.

June 9th: Lotus Lantern, 6:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for a night of Korean Culture. Enjoy a traditional Korean treat before making a beautiful Lotus Lantern. Younhee Shin from Korean Spirit & Culture Promotion Project will be joining us via Zoom to guide us through the making of the Lotus Lantern.

June 13th: Monday Movie Matinee – “The Great Outdoors”, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for refreshments and a movie.

June 15th: Scrap Book Paper Art, 6:00 p.m.

Join RVDL as we create unique art with scrapbooking paper.

June 20th: Movie – “Into the Woods”, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for refreshments and a movie.

June 22nd: Cricut Cutting “Cut It Out”, 6:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for this exciting opportunity to learn about and work with the Cricut cutter.

June 27th: “A River Runs Through It”, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Join RVDL for refreshments and a movie.

June 29th: Adult Rock Art 6:00 p.m.

Join RVDL as we create beautiful art with rocks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Project 350 volunteers replace lost trees

Volunteers planted 14 trees in the playground and shelter area of Lake Storey Park on May 14 as part of Galesburg’s Project 350. Workers from the Lions Club, Sunrise Rotary, the Galesburg Tree Commission and the community completed the plantings in two hours. The Galesburg Heritage Days group asked the City Park Department to replace […]
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

City celebrates Military Appreciation Week May 15–21

The City of Davenport will observe Military Appreciation Week from May 15-21. Mayor Mike Matson kicked off the event at the May 4 Committee of the Whole meeting with a proclamation to formally recognize Military Appreciation Week in Davenport. Throughout the week, the city, along with several businesses and organizations, will offer a number of […]
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Port Byron, IL
Government
City
Port Byron, IL
Local 4 WHBF

QCAWC to hold microchipping event

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) Mobile Clinic will hold a microchipping clinic for cats and dogs on Saturday, May 21st from 8-11 a.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, 902 West Kimberly Road in Davenport. The cost for a microchip is $10. Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be leashed.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘What’s Weighing on Your Heart’ event cancelled

UnityPoint Health – Trinity has canceled the in-person “What’s Weighing on Your Heart?” event on May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Rock Island due to low registration. “We’re disappointed the event isn’t taking place as expected but we’re committed to continued partnership with the Martin Luther King […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Carrot Top coming to Quad Cities

Comedian Carrot Top is taking a break from his Las Vegas shows to perform at the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Thursday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Scott “Carrot Top” Thompson has been making audiences around the world laugh for more than three decades. Since his debut on “Star Search” over 25 years ago, Carrot […]
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Rock Art#Dungeons Dragons#Children S Programs
Local 4 WHBF

High flying family fun this weekend

Silvis Main Street and the City of Silvis invite the public to enjoy plenty of fun with family and friends at the Family Fun Day Flying Kites event on Saturday, May 14 from 12-1:30 p.m., with a rain date of May 15. Free hot dogs and pop will be served to all attendees, and prizes […]
SILVIS, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Credit Union invests in at-risk youth with YEP

On average, approximately 350 young adults ages 16 to 18 are referred for detention by Scott County law enforcement every year. Safer Foundation Quad Cities’ Youth Empowerment Program (YEP) is focused on serving these kids, who have disconnected from high school and/or have been involved with the criminal legal system. YEP helps at-risk youth by […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local Iowa student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars include Kavya Kalathur from Pleasant Valley Community High School […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Students learn aircraft skills thanks to 1st in the nation program

Students in the Davenport Community School District have a unique opportunity to learn aircraft maintenance in a hands-on, real world environment, thanks to a first in the nation partnership between Elliott Aviation and Davenport Central High School’s Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) Program. Participants will learn and practice inspecting airplanes for defects, fabricating parts, […]
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Local 4 WHBF

WIU Spring 2022 Commencement this weekend

Ceremonies recognizing the academic and personal accomplishments of Western Illinois University students and alumni will be held May 13-14 in Macomb and May 15 in the Quad Cities during the Spring 2022 Commencement Weekend. The ceremonies will be livestreamed on WIU’s YouTube channel. Masks are required in Western Hall for those attending in person. Macomb […]
Local 4 WHBF

Local company wins John Deere supplier award

Agrisolutions Bellota in Rock Island was recently selected as a recipient of the 2021 John Deere Supplier Innovation Award for its CADEN Edge MAX – Tungsten Carbide Coating technology, which extends the life of agricultural tillage wear parts. Agrisolutions Bellota is a supplier of wear parts, including planting / tillage discs, tines, and extended life […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Pavement survey crews hitting the streets next week

Quad City drivers heading through Moline might see strange looking vans slowly driving through the city over the next few weeks. No need to worry; they’re pavement surveying vans from Infrastructure Management Services (IMS) that are collecting important data on all 304 miles of roads and alleys in Moline to help guide future infrastructure spending […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Quad City Arts hosts new exhibit opening reception tonight

Now through June 24, Quad City Arts is hosting an exhibit of encaustics by Cindy Lesperance, clay sculptures by Elizabeth Shriver and hand-painted textiles by Rachel Davis. The public is invited to attend the opening reception tonight from 7-9 p.m. at Quad City Arts Gallery, 1715 Second Avenue in Rock Island. The artists will be […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Students win honors at SkillsUSA Conference

The Galesburg Area Vocational Center’s SkillsUSA Chapter had 16 area students qualify for and compete at this year’s SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference that was held on April 29th at the Peoria Civic Center. Out of the nine events that the GAVC competed in, three came away with third place honors in their respective […]
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Werner scores 2 feature wins at Davenport Speedway

Mother Nature finally gave the Davenport Speedway racers and fans a break. The racetrack was able to complete a full racing program. And Matt Werner couldn’t be happier: Werner won two IMCA Modified features on the evening, a news release says. The Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds did double-duty on Friday. The first race of the […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Centennial Bridge repairs begin May 12

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, there will be multiple lane closures on the Centennial Bridge in Rock Island on May 12, starting at 9 a.m. for signing repairs. Work will begin in the northbound lanes before shifting to the southbound lanes. Temporary traffic signals and signing will be used to maintain […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

540
Followers
674
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy