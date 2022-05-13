ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Alive! rescheduled due to possible rain, thunderstorms

By Abigail Jones
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Tonight’s Downtown Alive! concert is being rescheduled due to the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited announced in a press release.

The show tonight was set to feature Rosie Ledet & the Zydeco Playboys and Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush. Downtown Lafayette Unlimited did not specify what date the show is rescheduled for.

As of Friday afternoon, Downtown Lafayette is still planning to hold ArtWalk on Saturday, which will include the Kiwanis of Lafayette’s kids’ zone in Parc Sans Souci.

KLFY News 10

