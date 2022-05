CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifteen graduating students in Virginia are being awarded the George E. Allen Scholarship. “We’ve been doing this for several decades, and the goal is to honor and recognize and support graduating high school seniors who have overcome adversity in some way, shape, or form, and are continuing their education beyond high school,” David Irvine with Allen & Allen said.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO