TULSA, Okla. — Cherokee filmmaker, Brit Hensel, says the cast of Reservation Dogs is hoping to raise awareness and money for Tulsa SPCA while they are in town filming. Hensel took to Instagram over the weekend to share some pictures of cast members holding some of the 14 pets they have helped save while filming season two of the popular Hulu series. The actors who play Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) and Cheese (Lane Factor) were shown giving water to a puppy.

TULSA, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO