LIEAP application deadline extended in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The deadline to apply for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) has been extended, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The DHHR says they will continue to take applications through May 27, 2022, or until the funds are exhausted.

The LIEAP program is designed to help West Virginia residents who are eligible pay their home heating bills. To be eligible, the DHHR says residents whose main source of heat is either gas or electricity must provide a shut-off notice or past due utility bill when applying for the program.

The DHHR also says those who use other primary heating sources or bulk fuel may qualify if their heating fuel is at a low level during the application period.

To apply, residents will need to contact their local DHHR office .

According to the DHHR, households that receive direct payments of the regular LIEAP benefits must verify that those payments were used for home heating by submitting a current receipt when they apply for the Emergency LIEAP.

The following chart shows the maximum allowable gross income levels for Emergency LIEAP FY 2022:

Household Size Monthly Allowable Income 1 Person $2,005 2 Person $2,621 3 Person $3,238 4 Person $3,855 5 Person $4,472 6 Person $5,088 7 Person $5,204 8 Person $5,583 9 Person $6,150 10 Person $6,718

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.