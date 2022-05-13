Overwatch 2 Teases A Beloved Mercy Ability

Though NickMercs used to be primarily known as a a big name in the "Warzone" community, he's been basically addicted to "Apex Legends" since late 2021. It's not hard to understand why. The streamer took to "Apex Legends" quickly, forming well-thought-out opinions on everything from the game's characters to the community that keeps it running. It doesn't hurt that "Apex Legends" is one of the best battle royale games available on the market. Of course, NickMercs isn't a slacker, either. He quickly began to entertain thoughts of going pro, practicing the game, and determining which characters suit him best. This is all to say, NickMercs has some strong thoughts about how he feels "Apex Legends" should run as a battle royale community, and what changes might improve the game. Now, NickMercs has admitted that there's one character he thinks should be removed from "Apex Legends" entirely.

