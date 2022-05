The world of DC Comics-inspired television just got a major update, when it was announced on Thursday that Gotham Knights has been given a series order by The CW. The series, which will be set within its own continuity, will bring a number of memorable characters from DC canon onto the small screen, including Harvey Dent / Two-Face, who will be played by Misha Collins. Collins is no stranger to The CW following a long-running stint as Castiel on Supernatural, but fans have been curious to see what his take on Dent will entail. On Thursday, Collins took to Twitter to celebrate Gotham Knights being picked up by the network, and shared a photo of himself in costume, joking that it looks like he'll be playing Dent "for some time to come."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO