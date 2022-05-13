ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Woman convicted of shooting, killing boyfriend

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman who shot her boyfriend during a confrontation in a gas station parking lot was convicted of first-degree murder Thursday, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

The incident happened on August 22, 2020, at a gas station in the 3900 block of Rhodes Avenue near Getwell.

Investigators say surveillance video showed victim Taronza Owens, 23, being attacked by two women, including Lamiracle Scott, 26, who fired a pistol at Owens and struck him in the back as he tried to get away.

Owens collapsed on the pavement and later died at the hospital.

A jury convicted Scott after a four-day trial. She was automatically sentenced to life in prison.

Keyana Pittman, 25, who was seen striking Owens several times, pled guilty to aggravated assault. She will be sentenced in June.

