Memorial Day Observance and Dedication of the Line
By Margie Taylor
3 days ago
CONROE, TX -- The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission (MCVMC) is hosting the Memorial Day Observance and Dedication of The Line, The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Monument, and the Grand Parade of “The Pathway of Flags” on Monday, May 30 at 11:00am at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park, located at...
SPRING, TX -- This morning Golfers and philanthropist alike, showed up at WindRose Golf Club for the 7th Annual Bridgewood Farms Charity Golf Tournament. Bridgewood Farms was originally founded as Montgomery County Children’s Center in 1967. Over half a century later, the organization has evolved to meet the changing needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. They work to improve the overall quality of life for each of their special needs clients by bridging the gap between the resources available in our community and the unique abilities of each of our clients.
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “Life is better in flip-flops.” – Unknown. The school year is rapidly drawing to a close and the weather is getting warmer and drier. What a perfect time to enjoy some Woodlands-area events! Here’s our Top 5 for this week.
HOUSTON — The largest manhunt in recent Texas Department of Criminal Justice history was still going on in East Texas on Sunday. A TDCJ spokesperson said the search for Gonzalo Lopez is the largest concentrated manhunt since 2004 or 2005. The escape. Lopez, 46, stabbed a guard in the...
COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
HOUSTON, TX -- As summer approaches, the YMCA of Greater Houston kicks off its annual Safety Around Water (SAW) campaign as part of the YMCA’s commitment to reduce drowning rates and keep our community safe around water. The campaign works to provide essential swim programs that empower youth, build healthier families and foster inclusive communities. The SAW program is entirely free and accessible to the community due to grants and generous donors and anticipates around 2,000 participants this year at various YMCA locations, YMCA Community Based Opportunity Centers, school districts and other community organizations.
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of robbing the Naskila Gaming Casino early Friday morning. Police Chief Rex Evans says the suspect is Marquel Fitzgerald, of Houston. The crime occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday at the casino, located off of Highway...
CONROE, TX -- Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston has announced that Country Music Association (CMA) of Texas Songwriter of the Year, Thom Shepherd, will perform as part of the resort’s “Singer/Songwriter” Series at Boathouse Bar & Lounge. His performance dates include:. Thursday, May 19 –...
THE WOODLANDS, Texas — An autopsy has revealed that two Woodlands High School seniors had fentanyl in their systems when they died earlier this month. A 19-year-old has since been charged for providing the drugs to the two students. Records show Abdulbaaith Adewale is being held in the Montgomery...
Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were injured early Sunday morning by gunfire in a residential area near Henderson Park in Bryan, police confirm to KBTX. At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and Richard Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A fatal crash shut down FM 1960 near Atascocita early Monday morning. Traffic in the area has since been cleared. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says three vehicles were involved in the major crash that happened just after 8 a.m. Monday at the intersection of FM 1960 and Belleau Wood Drive.
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- he Woodlands Township invites riders and potential riders of The Woodlands Express to participate in the online Park and Ride Study survey. The survey is open now and closes on June 30, 2022. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, commuting patterns have changed. To ensure...
