Conroe, TX

Memorial Day Observance and Dedication of the Line

By Margie Taylor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONROE, TX -- The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission (MCVMC) is hosting the Memorial Day Observance and Dedication of The Line, The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Monument, and the Grand Parade of “The Pathway of Flags” on Monday, May 30 at 11:00am at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park, located at...

7th Annual Bridgewood Farms Charity Golf Tournament

SPRING, TX -- This morning Golfers and philanthropist alike, showed up at WindRose Golf Club for the 7th Annual Bridgewood Farms Charity Golf Tournament. Bridgewood Farms was originally founded as Montgomery County Children’s Center in 1967. Over half a century later, the organization has evolved to meet the changing needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. They work to improve the overall quality of life for each of their special needs clients by bridging the gap between the resources available in our community and the unique abilities of each of our clients.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Manhunt for escaped Texas inmate continues

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas DPS and many other law enforcement agencies continue the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Horse and canine teams are aiding in this search as well. Gonzalo Lopez was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives...
TEXAS STATE
Guard, 3 teen Louisiana escapees arrested in Texas

COUSHATTA, La. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three teenagers who escaped from a juvenile detention center in Louisiana, and a worker who allegedly helped them get out, have all been taken into custody in Texas.According to CBS affiliate WWL-TV, the three teens and a security guard from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish were arrested early Sunday in Houston.The Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center. The youths, who included two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old, were being held on charges including murder and armed robbery.The three and Tune will face charges related to the escape, sheriff's officials said. It wasn't clear Monday whether Tune had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.The incoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7:00 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said.
COUSHATTA, LA
YMCA of Greater Houston Kicks Off Annual Safety Around Campaign

HOUSTON, TX -- As summer approaches, the YMCA of Greater Houston kicks off its annual Safety Around Water (SAW) campaign as part of the YMCA’s commitment to reduce drowning rates and keep our community safe around water. The campaign works to provide essential swim programs that empower youth, build healthier families and foster inclusive communities. The SAW program is entirely free and accessible to the community due to grants and generous donors and anticipates around 2,000 participants this year at various YMCA locations, YMCA Community Based Opportunity Centers, school districts and other community organizations.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police name suspect in Friday casino robbery

The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe Police Department has released the identity of the man accused of robbing the Naskila Gaming Casino early Friday morning. Police Chief Rex Evans says the suspect is Marquel Fitzgerald, of Houston. The crime occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Friday at the casino, located off of Highway...
WOODVILLE, TX
Escaped Murderer On The Run In Texas

Texas authorities are searching for an escaped murderer. Gonzalo Lopez stabbed a prison bus driver yesterday before taking the wheel of the bus and crashing it. He's been on the run ever since. A 15-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. There are now more than 300 law enforcement officers searching an area near the town of Centerville, which is between Houston and Dallas. Lopez had been serving a life sentence for killing a man with a pickaxe in 2005.
TEXAS STATE
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three violent teen criminals and the guard who helped them escape from a Northwest Louisiana juvenile detention center were captured early Sunday (May 15) at a Texas motel, authorities said. The fugitives managed to get 256 miles away before being recaptured shortly after midnight at motel...
HOUSTON, TX
Country Estate Sales Of Melissa And Doug Weiss

Antiques/Dining & bedroom suites/Sofas & recliners/End-coffee-sofa tables/TV’s/Washer/Dryer/Kenmore refrigerator/Singer sewing machine/Designer purses/Clothing-shoes-boots-costume jewelry/China-crystal-Murano-paperweights/Metal headboards /Toys/ Royal typewriter/Brownie camera/M & M metal display/Christmas/. For pictures, estatesales.net. Cash & Checks with ID. Reva’s Classy Sales. Bellville, Texas. 979-885-8935.
BELLVILLE, TX
Alabama-Coushatta casino robbed, suspect captured in Houston

Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
HOUSTON, TX
Two shot in Bryan neighborhood, police confirm

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were injured early Sunday morning by gunfire in a residential area near Henderson Park in Bryan, police confirm to KBTX. At 3:16 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Anita Street between Hickory Street and Richard Street for a report of shots fired in the area.
BRYAN, TX

