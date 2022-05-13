Reward offered for help identifying criminal mischief suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting, Dallas police said on May 15.At about 4:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. When they arrived, officers found Braylon Smith, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness was also found shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Smith died from his injuries.A preliminary investigation revealed that several nearby apartments were also hit by gunfire, but nobody else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email.Crime Stopper InformationCrime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO