ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Reward offered for help identifying criminal mischief suspect

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A $6,000 reward has been offered this week for help identifying the individual(s) who spray-painted pregnancy centers in Denton. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, an unknown subject approached Loreto...

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 5

Related
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie police arrest 2 men in connection to Sunday slaying

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grand Prairie police arrested two men in connection to the fatal shooting of Luis Gongora, 25, on Sunday, May 15. He was found dead in the 100 block of Goerte Drive around 7:30 a.m.Detectives determined Gongora was engaged in a disturbance and exchanged gunfire with both suspects, who he knew. After the shooting, police said Jose and Christian Zavala fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third man, identified as Juan Rivera-Hernandez, 33.Jose Zavala is currently in police custody at a local hospital with a charge of murder. Suspects Christian Zavala and Juan Rivera-Hernandez are currently in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a charge of murder. 
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Suspects in Multiple Robberies Captured

At 4:25 am, a Black male suspect entered the 7/11 in the 2200 block of South Beckley Avenue, confronted the clerk with a gun and demanded money. The suspect left in a beige sedan with a canvas top. At 4:41 am, a Black male suspect with a gun confronted a...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Denton County, TX
Crime & Safety
Denton, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Denton County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WFAA

Arlington Police Department says officers will be allowed to display tattoos, grow facial hair

ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s heating up across North Texas, and many of us are ditching the long sleeves for T-shirts and tank tops. But what about police officers?. To address this issue, the Arlington Police Department announced a change to its tattoo policy Monday, saying officers with approved designs will now have the option to display them while wearing their authorized uniforms.
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Munger Avenue

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, at approximately 4:39 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Braylon Smith, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness was also shot in the leg. Both were transported to a local hospital, where Smith died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Criminal Mischief#Violent Crime#Loreto House
fox4news.com

Pedestrian killed, 2 others hurt in Cleburne hit-and-run crash

CLEBURNE, Texas - Police are looking for a driver after a fatal hit-and-run in the Fort Worth suburb of Cleburne. It happened Sunday night near a home in the 100 block of Huron Street. Cleburne police said a man drove off in his vehicle and hit three people. One man...
CLEBURNE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Mother Rallies Family to Search for Missing Teen

It’s been more than two weeks and a critically missing teen last seen in downtown Dallas is still missing. On Sunday, Gabrielle McDonald Willis’ family gathered near her last known location hoping to glean any information about her disappearance. McDonald-Willis has not been seen since April 27TH. Her...
DALLAS, TX
News Channel 25

Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Worth area woman

BRIDGEPORT, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Sharon Thun of Bridgeport. Thun was last seen at 7:13 P.M. Saturday at the 2000 Block of County Road 3840 in Bridgeport. She is described as having gray hair and brown eyes, being 5ft tall and weighing about...
BRIDGEPORT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

1 dead after early morning Dallas shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting, Dallas police said on May 15.At about 4:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Munger Avenue. When they arrived, officers found Braylon Smith, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness was also found shot in the leg. Both were taken to a local hospital, where Smith died from his injuries.A preliminary investigation revealed that several nearby apartments were also hit by gunfire, but nobody else was injured. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Unit Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or via email.Crime Stopper InformationCrime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Missing man last seen in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man’s disappearance. Jeremy Stith, 45, has been reported missing. His family says he was last seen on May 8 in Morgan. Sheriff Trace Hendricks told KWTX Saturday they have the case and they’re looking into...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
advocatemag.com

Man arrested after entering Lakewood homes, neighbors see police helicopter

A man who entered two Lakewood homes, taking a nap in one of them, was arrested after neighbors rallied to alert the police, who sent officers and helicopters, neighbors say. The man first entered a home near Gaston Avenue and Cambria Boulevard around 8 a.m. Thursday, Lakewood Neighborhood Association President Ryan Boyd says. He heard around that time that a man had pushed the homeowner out of the way to enter her home. The homeowner could not be reached for comment.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville man drowns in Lewisville Lake

A 36-year-old man from Lewisville died early Monday morning after he fell into Lewisville Lake. About 9:10 p.m. Sunday, a Lewisville dive team responded to a 911 call about a possible drowning at the Courtesy Dock on the lake, in the 600 block of Sandy Beach Road, according to a news release from the city. The dive team found the man in the water about 30 minutes later, and they administered CPR and got a pulse. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m. Monday. He has been identified as Carlos Martinez.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Alleged shoplifter pulls gun on store worker when asked for receipt

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are searching for two people who allegedly filled up a shopping cart, then pulled a gun on a store worker who asked to see a receipt before they left. It happened on May 8 at a store on 3220 Main Street. Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call Fort Worth police. 
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy