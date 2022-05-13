ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County board to consider erosion ordinance update, first since 1984

By Scott Fraley
 3 days ago
The Manistee County Board of Commissioners will have a full slate of items on its agenda on Tuesday, including changes to its soil and erosion...

