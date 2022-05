TRENTON – New Jersey’s judiciary is short on judges but could get a lifeline through longer life expectancy. An Assembly committee last week advanced a bill (A3165) that would raise the mandatory retirement age for judges and county prosecutors by two years, from age 70 to age 72. The idea still faces a number of hurdles and would need to be approved by voters in a referendum for it to apply to the state’s judiciary.

LAW ・ 15 HOURS AGO