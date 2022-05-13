ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park issues new COVID guidance for schools

By Stacey Sheridan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oak Park Public Health Department has released new COVID-19 safety guidance for schools, citing an uptick in cases, particularly among school-aged children. The health department reported May 11 that 437 Oak Park residents tested positive the previous...

Related
Daily Northwestern

City updates COVID-19 mitigation recommendations

Evanston released new guidelines Friday for combating the spread of COVID-19 — including the recommended use of face masks indoors. The updated recommendations come as Evanston reported a seven-day average of 56.71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on May 13. With this caseload, Evanston reached a “High” COVID-19 community risk level as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Illini

Undergraduate Library closure generates concerns about UGL services

As the Undergraduate Library closes for renovations at the end of the spring semester as part of a wider project to renovate the Main Library, concerns regarding undergraduate library spaces and services reemerged. According to Ralph W. Mathisen, professor in LAS and chair of the Senate Committee on the Library,...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Evanston Township High School requiring masks starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Evanston Township High School will require all students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Monday.Students and staff will have to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The new mandate comes in response to the CDC's updated High COVID-19 Community Risk Level in Evanston.The City of Evanston is not presently reinstating a mask mandate, but the city's Department of Health and Human Services says masks should be worn in public – regardless of vaccination status. Also advised are socializing outdoors and avoiding poorly-ventilated indoor settings, getting tested before a family and public event, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, and following CDC isolation and quarantine recommendations.In Evanston, it is estimated that about 90 percent of people are fully vaccinated, and the focus has shifted on getting people to stay up on booster shots.Chicago and suburban Cook County are at a "medium" COVID-19 risk level. Suburban Cook County for these purposes excludes Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park, and Stickney Township, which each have their own health departments.  
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Ann Rainey apartments welcome first residents to affordable senior living complex

The first residents have moved into the Ann Rainey Apartments, a community complex designated for seniors living at or below 60% of the Area Median Income. The apartments are built adjacent to the CJE SeniorLife Adult Day Services center on Howard Street in Evanston’s 8th Ward. The center provides daytime enrichment programming for seniors and cosponsored the construction of the apartments, along with Evergreen Real Estate Group.
EVANSTON, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Open burning restrictions to go into effect next month in unincorporated areas of Lake County

New open burning restrictions for unincorporated Lake County and new consolidated waste services in certain areas will go into effect starting June 1, county officials said. The Lake County Board approved new burning restrictions in January. The restrictions aim to reduce the health impacts of smoke exposure from open burning, county officials said. The permanent […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wgnradio.com

The ACLU’s response to Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew

Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Criminal Legal System and Policing at ACLU of Illinois, joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago Afternoon News to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew in Millennium Park. Thursday through Sunday any minor in Millennium Park after 6pm must be accompanied by a responsible adult following a deadly shooting at The Bean last week.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

622 Dana Court #B

Beautiful and amazingly comfortable! First floor perfect for one level living with attached 1 car garage. Sparkling clean and ready to move right in! Fantastic location! Close to schools, train, expressways, downtown Naperville and shopping.
NAPERVILLE, IL
blockclubchicago.org

1,001 COVID Cases Are Being Reported In Chicago Every Day, But City Remains Medium Risk

CHICAGO — More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases are being reported per day in Chicago, but the city remains at medium risk from the virus, officials said. Chicago is seeing an average of 1,001 new COVID-19 cases reported per day, a 32 percent increase from a week ago, according to city data — which does not account for people who test at home or through other means and don’t report in their results.
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Illinois town near O’Hare sharply boosts fines for illegal overnight truck parking

A municipality next door to O’Hare International Airport has pushed through a big increase in fines for illegal overnight truck parking. Elk Grove Village has approximately 32,000 residents. Its eastern edge abuts the northwest corner of O’Hare. And with a significant industrial presence in the town, fueled in part by the proximity to O’Hare, the village believed it needed to take stronger steps against what it deemed excessive overnight truck parking.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
wgnradio.com

Dr. Kevin Most on mental health: ‘Depression is like having diabetes’

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the lockdown in North Korea, vaccines for children under five years old, mini strokes, and mental health. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
Chicago magazine

Yes, Virginia, There Is More Chicago North of Howard Street

Here is a recent exchange I had with a real estate agent. Me: “Are there any active listings north of Howard?”. Me: “No, in Rogers Park. Agent: “If you’re talking east of McCormick, everything north of Howard is Evanston.”. In fact, not everything north of Howard...
CHICAGO, IL

