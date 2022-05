DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men, in the Deep Ellum section of Dallas, were shot and killed just after 2:00 a.m. on May 13.When officers arrived at the scene, in the 2800 block of Elm Street, they found 5 men had been hit by gunfire. Two of those victims, 42-year-old Jermaine Lewis and 31-year-old Quintin Lowe, died at the hospital. Police say the three other shooting victims were taken to area hospitals and while their conditions aren't known, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.Police are still investigating the shootings but say their preliminary shows that one man was approached...

