Who’s paying for security at Trump’s Austin tour stop?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former President Donald Trump is rolling his American Freedom Tour into the Austin Convention Center Saturday and — as one would imagine — security will be tighter than your average comic book convention.

“As a former President, the event will have enhanced security protocols,” a spokesperson with the city’s Convention Center Department told KXAN.

The department said while its own security and safety team would lend support, security would ultimately be up to the event’s organizers.

As a former president, Trump receives lifelong protection from the Secret Service.

“[The organizers] are also working with other national, local, and private security agencies,” the convention center said.

The department said it did not expect to incur any additional expenses because of the event.

The Austin Police Department told KXAN it would not be providing officers for the event, though it would be working to ensure “appropriate” staffing levels with several special events slated for the weekend.

Events featuring former President Trump have led to unpaid bills in cities across the U.S., most for additional police and public safety-related expenses.

The City of El Paso told KXAN it has yet to receive the roughly $570,000 it is owed by the Trump re-election campaign for a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum in 2019 . The majority of money went toward police costs.

Cities like Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Spokane, Washington found themselves in similar situations.

After multiple invoices sent to the Trump campaign went unanswered, El Paso eventually lawyered up with outside attorneys to help collect.

On Friday, the Austin Convention Center Department told KXAN the American Freedom Tour has already paid the full amount for “all anticipated facility rental and ancillary costs.”

An event spokesperson did not respond to an email sent by KXAN with additional questions.

Saturday’s American Freedom Tour stop begins at 8 a.m. Guest speakers and panelists throughout the day include Donald Trump Jr., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and musician Ted Nugent.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include new information from the Austin Police Department.

