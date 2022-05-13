ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Who’s paying for security at Trump’s Austin tour stop?

By Daniel Marin
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uWzL_0fdMz3ei00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former President Donald Trump is rolling his American Freedom Tour into the Austin Convention Center Saturday and — as one would imagine — security will be tighter than your average comic book convention.

“As a former President, the event will have enhanced security protocols,” a spokesperson with the city’s Convention Center Department told KXAN.

The department said while its own security and safety team would lend support, security would ultimately be up to the event’s organizers.

ALSO: No, you won’t see Donald Trump at the Austin airport Saturday

As a former president, Trump receives lifelong protection from the Secret Service.

“[The organizers] are also working with other national, local, and private security agencies,” the convention center said.

The department said it did not expect to incur any additional expenses because of the event.

The Austin Police Department told KXAN it would not be providing officers for the event, though it would be working to ensure “appropriate” staffing levels with several special events slated for the weekend.

Events featuring former President Trump have led to unpaid bills in cities across the U.S., most for additional police and public safety-related expenses.

The City of El Paso told KXAN it has yet to receive the roughly $570,000 it is owed by the Trump re-election campaign for a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum in 2019 . The majority of money went toward police costs.

Cities like Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Spokane, Washington found themselves in similar situations.

After multiple invoices sent to the Trump campaign went unanswered, El Paso eventually lawyered up with outside attorneys to help collect.

MORE: Expect more traffic downtown Saturday due to Trump event

On Friday, the Austin Convention Center Department told KXAN the American Freedom Tour has already paid the full amount for “all anticipated facility rental and ancillary costs.”

An event spokesperson did not respond to an email sent by KXAN with additional questions.

Saturday’s American Freedom Tour stop begins at 8 a.m. Guest speakers and panelists throughout the day include Donald Trump Jr., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and musician Ted Nugent.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include new information from the Austin Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 41

Rio Frio
2d ago

How come people who mock participation trophies for children, keep attending rallies for the guy that came in second in a two person race?

Reply(9)
5
Teresa Chappell
3d ago

tax payers...I think he still owes states for all his other infestations for the entire time he was in office.

Reply(3)
14
The Truth
2d ago

The question is who's paying for all the immigrants coming over the border? Free phones, free hotels, free lodging, free baby formula, and free airfare to any city of their choice in America provided by you the taxpayer. Oh yeah and Joe Biden just sent another 40 billion to Ukraine... got it?

Reply(6)
2
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texans gather in Austin for American Freedom Tour

AUSTIN, Texas – Former President Donald Trump was in Austin on Saturday for the American Freedom Tour. It brought together conservative voices for a days worth of events at the Austin Convention Center. Tickets ranged from $9 to $5,000. Some Texans paid the price, while others supported from outside...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

UT Professor Speaks on Model Minority Myth

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – May is Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Heritage Month, and there has been a persisting stereotype about this group. It’s been 56 years since the term “the model minority” was coined. FOX 44’s MG Montemayor spoke with a University of Texas at Austin professor about the history of this myth, and why it’s harmful for Asian-Americans.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
tpr.org

Deadline arrives for property appraisal protests in Bexar County

Monday is the last day to file a property appraisal protest with the Bexar Appraisal District over the most recent round of appraisals. Chief Appraiser Michael Amezquita predicts a record number of protests or around 160,000 could be filed. The average increase in local property appraisals was 28%, prompting protests,...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
kut.org

TSA lines are out the door again at Austin's airport

The lines for security screenings spilled out of the Barbara Jordan Terminal and onto the sidewalk Saturday morning at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The wait was so long that some people who showed up well in advance missed their flights. "It was pretty crazy," said Arjun Kannan, a New York City...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Nugent
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
etftrends.com

Texas Home Appraisals Are At An All-Time High. Should You Protest?

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners in Texas appear ready to make their voices heard after receiving their 2022 home appraisals. In Bexar County, where U.S. Global Investors is headquartered, home values have risen 23.2% from last year. Austin homeowners recently got notice that their residences skyrocketed a jaw-dropping 56% in value.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

On hold with 911, new pay scale may make problem worse

According to call-center data she shared with us, on May 15 between 10 and 11 p.m., 33 people were on hold for at least two minutes. Toro says she's seen people put on hold for things like active burglaries, reckless drivers with weapons and medical calls.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Austin taxpayers will fund 'guaranteed income' program

AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will become the first in Texas to offer “guaranteed income” to some of the city’s low income families. The year-long pilot program will send $1,000 checks each month to 85 families at risk of losing their homes. The goal is to help them before they become homeless.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Security#Trump Campaign#American Freedom Tour#The Secret Service
kut.org

Early voting is underway for the primary runoffs. Here's what you need to know.

Lee esta historia en español. Early voting in the primary runoff elections begins Monday and runs through Friday. Election Day is May 24. Several races from the March primary in Texas went to a runoff, meaning no candidate seeking their party’s nomination got more than 50% of the vote. So now, the top two candidates in those races are facing off this month. The results will determine who will be on the ballot in the general election in November.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Body found next to road in east Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m. that said it didn't know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related, and that law enforcement was investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
lhindependent.com

LOOKING BACK: Neighboring Leander dates back to mid-1800s

If you’re new to this area, chances are you may find it hard to believe that just in the last few years Liberty Hill’s neighbor to the south, Leander, was pretty much a one stoplight town with a handful of businesses…and not a whole lot of traffic.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KXAN

KXAN

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy