Twitter executive changes aimed at building 'a stronger Twitter', CEO says

By Reuters
 3 days ago
May 13 (Reuters) - Twitter (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said on Friday that he had announced leadership changes and a hiring freeze in order to "build a stronger Twitter," even as the company is being acquired by billionaire Elon Musk. read more

"Some have been asking why a 'lame-duck' CEO would make these changes if we're getting acquired anyway," he wrote in a series of tweets. "While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios."

Reporting by Katie Paul, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

