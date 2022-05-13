ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Ken Hsu wins 2022 Amy J. Blue Award

By Alex Kekauoha
stanford.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Ken Hsu set foot on the Stanford campus was in 1996 when he attended his brother’s commencement ceremony. “I remember thinking ‘Wow, this place is really beautiful,’ and feeling that he was lucky to be in a place like this,” Hsu recalled....

news.stanford.edu

SFGate

Best Colleges in the West

A better student loan experience. Get started today. Stanford University is Money’s top private college in the West, while powerhouse UCLA — formally the University of California, Los Angeles — is the highest scoring public college in the region. Money’s 2022 Best College rankings reward campuses that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Reid Buchanan, Julia Vasquez top field in 2022 Bay to Breakers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kansan Reid Buchanan was the overall winner of the 109th annual Bay to Breakers race with a time of 36:09, according to the race website.Buchanan, a 29-year-old professional runner who came in 9th in the 10,000 meter race at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Track & Field and earned silver in the 10,000 meter race at the 2019 PanAm Games, won the first Bay to Breakers held since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the race the past two years.Buchanan averaged 4:51 per mile and bested the next male runners -- Eritrean long-distance runner Emanuel Tikue  -- by 48 seconds.  Hometown racer Julia Vasquez had the fastest time among women in Sunday morning's race, coming in at 42:04, with an average mile speed of 5:38. She finished just eight seconds ahead of the second-place women's finisher Maya Weigel of Los Altos.The morning 12 K race, starting near the Embarcadero and finishing at the Great Highway, was run under cool, foggy conditions.  Official results and photos can be found at the Bay to Breakers website.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
palyvoice.com

Breaking: Nguyen’s ‘Jeopardy!’ run comes to an end

The third episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ featuring Palo Alto High School math teacher Daniel Nguyen aired 7 p.m. Friday night — a tense episode where Nguyen remained firmly in the lead until a costly mistake on the final question, ending the local favorite’s run on the show.
PALO ALTO, CA
Flying Magazine

Historic Hangar One Getting Google-Funded Makeover

After years of discussion, Hangar One, the airship hangar at Moffett Federal Airfield (KNUQ), is being restored. The behemoth building, standing at 200 feet high and 1,133 feet long, is the largest in Santa Clara County and one of the largest freestanding buildings in the world. It was constructed in 1933 to house the USS Macon, a 146-foot tall, 785-foot-long dirigible operated by the U.S. Navy, and was designed with doors on either end that could be drawn back on rails, allowing an aircraft to enter or exit from either direction.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Bay Area students among 6 statewide named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON – Two Bay Area high school students are among six students statewide and 161 nationwide to be named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, federal education officials announced Thursday.Reva Srivastava, a student at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, and Katherine Spivakovsky, a student at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, were the two Bay Area honorees of the awards for accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, according to the U.S. Department of Education.Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the honorees, saying in a statement that they "represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve."Nominees for the awards are determined by outstanding performance on College Board SAT or ACT exams or by nominations from their states or partner recognition organizations. The honorees will be recognized this summer via an online event, according to the Department of Education.More information about the U.S Presidential Scholars program can be found online at https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.
ATHERTON, CA
foxla.com

Mark Zuckerberg's California home where Facebook was created lists for $5.3 million

LOS ALTOS, Calif. - The very home where Facebook was created has been listed in Silicon Valley for $5.3 million. Mark Zuckerberg's blue house was constructed back in 1998 and is made up of 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a living room with bay windows and a balcony, and an entertainment room. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a center island, and breakfast nook, according to the listing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Kitchn

Fried California Avocado Bánh Mì Will Seriously Up Your Sandwich Game

The San Francisco Bay Area has an innovative spirit that extends from the food scene to the technology sector and beyond. Well known as an important hub of California cuisine, here, seasonal, regional eating reigns supreme. Within this region, there’s a vibrant and thriving Vietnamese community in the South Bay (San Jose), which is home to some of the best restaurants around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

One of the Bay Area’s Best Cambodian Restaurants Just Closed Suddenly

After about five years, Fruitvale neighborhood Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai provided its final service on Friday, May 13. The Chronicle reports the restaurant, which was named a Eater San Francisco’s restaurant of the year in 2018, will reopen in a new location in the future. Nite Yun, chef and owner, was an inspiration to many in the Bay Area who felt that, at Nyum Bai, they found a place unlike any other to get items like kuy teav phnom penh noodle soup and koh. Yun announced the closure on Instagram on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California to open first new state park in 13 years

MODESTO — At a scenic spot where two rivers meet amid sprawling almond orchards and ranchlands between San Jose and Modesto, California’s state park system is about to get bigger. On Friday, as part of his revised May budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce that the...
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse as Seen From the Bay Area

A total lunar eclipse graced the Bay Area skies Sunday night. It provided some great views and some great photos were taken from residents in the region. NBC Bay Area has complied some of the best photos of the lunar eclipse from our viewers and staff. Want to share your...
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Marriott Ownership Changes Again, Business Upsurge Predicted

Private real estate funds managed by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. have agreed to buy Watermark Lodging Trust, whose properties include the San Jose Marriott and the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Bloomberg News has reported. The all-cash acquisition of Watermark was valued at $3.8 billion, including debt, according to...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Californian

Another story for the city

The streets of Berkeley are decorated with mysterious, witty stories. On Walnut Street, by the first Peet’s Coffee, there’s a small, easily overlooked circular medallion in the ground. It tells the tale of a woman who dropped a cup of coffee — “perfect fair-trade Ethiopian blend, with a splash of almond milk and just a hint of cinnamon” — all over this very sidewalk.
BERKELEY, CA

