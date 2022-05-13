City Park Farmers Market returns for a second season

City Park Farmers Market returns May 14 – October 29 (Saturdays 8am-1pm) with an expanded lineup of 90 vendors , monthly chef demos, weekly yoga and live music, and a grassy community gathering space.

The event is kid and dog friendly with a plenty of room for picnics and cafe table seating.

For more information check out their website at CityParkFarmersMarket.com.

