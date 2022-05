CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A busy intersection in one Eastern Carolina county is being transformed into an all-way stop. However, the date of action has been postponed. North Carolina Department of Transportation planned to add stop signs on Old U.S. 70 at Tuscarora-Rhems Road/ Dry Monia Road on Tuesday. This new traffic pattern was identified by the NCDOT as a good tool to reduce the number of crashes in this area.

