Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber sign Planned Parenthood's 'Bans Off Our Bodies' petition alongside hundreds of celebrities to support abortion rights

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A-list celebrities Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are publicly supporting the right to chose by inking their names on a Planned Parenthood petition.

Those names appeared alongside several others including Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, Olive Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato and Halsey in a full page ad in the New York Times denouncing the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court.

The petition, titled Bans Off Our Bodies, is part of Planned Parenthood's push to safe guard a woman's right to choose after a leaked draft of a forthcoming Supreme Court opinion would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Abortion rights activists have been mobilizing following the draft leak and now hundreds of celebrities have signed the Bans Off Our Bodies petition to advocate for a constitutional right to abortion in the U.S.

The list includes many recognizable names like Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Beanie Feldstein, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, Karlie Kloss, Ariana DeBose, Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Dove Cameron, Madison Beer, Phoebe Bridgers, Joey King, Peyton List, Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara.

'Artists, Creators, and Storytellers: Thank you for standing with us and not backing down in the fight for our right to abortion, to plan our futures, control our bodies, and express ourselves authentically,' Planned Parenthood wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their NYT advertisement.

The petition comes ahead of rallies organized coast to coast on Saturday May 14 to protest the potential abolishment of abortion rights.

If the Supreme Court - which has a conservative super majority - votes to overturn Roe, which the leaked draft indicates it will do, 26 states are poised to immediately enact restrictive abortion laws with some implementing a full on ban.

Overturning Roe, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that protects a woman's right to choose, is unpopular with the majority of American's who support legal abortions in most cases.

According to Pew Research, 61% of Americans 'say abortion should be legal in all or most circumstances' and the legality could depend on factors like the timing in a woman's pregnancy, if the life of the mother is in danger or cases of rape and incest.

This week Republicans blocked abortion rights being codified into law after Democratic lawmakers pushed for a Senate vote to codify the right to choose into law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVMBI_0fdMwS0500
The measure failed in a 49-51 vote on Wednesday afternoon in a bill. The bill was expected to fail but gave Democrats a chance to put on a public display of support for abortion rights.

President Biden condemned the bill's failure in a statement after the vote, but dangled a potential future passing of the bill in front of voters ahead of midterm elections.

'Senate Republicans have blocked passage of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that affirmatively protects access to reproductive health care. This failure to act comes at a time when women’s constitutional rights are under unprecedented attack – and it runs counter to the will of the majority of American people,' Biden said.

'To protect the right to choose, voters need to elect more pro-choice senators this November, and return a pro-choice majority to the House. If they do, Congress can pass this bill in January, and put it on my desk, so I can sign it into law.'

Vice President Harris expressed a similar sentiment. 'This vote clearly suggests that the Senate is not where the majority of Americans are on this issue,' she told reporters after the vote. 'The priority is to elect pro-choice leaders.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4RrU_0fdMwS0500
Legislating women's bodies: If the Supreme Court - which has a conservative super majority - votes to overturn Roe, which the leaked draft indicates it will do, 26 states are poised to immediately enact restrictive abortion laws with some implementing a full on ban

#Abortion Rights#Planned Parenthood#The New York Times#The Supreme Court
