Storm takes its toll on towns big and small

Wind gusts approaching, and in some cases exceeding, 100-miles per hour left a trail of damage across eastern South Dakota.

Thursday’s powerful storm took its toll on towns big and small across eastern KELOLAND.

“We do have injuries. Quite a few happened on I-90. A lot of accidents in vehicles. People were injured in their homes. We had people trapped in their homes for a period of time that first responders did go in and rescue individuals and take them out and get them to treatment,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Governor Kristi Noem says at least 28 counties have reported damage. The state opened an Emergency Operations Center while issuing an emergency declaration.

“That allows us to use state resources, it allows us to make emergency purchases that we can respond to these towns and communities as well, so that has been done,” Noem said.

The Governor is encouraging people in need to start by contacting their local Sheriff or Emergency Management Director.

“Everything we do at the state level, the Department of Public Safety, goes through them. On our Facebook page, we’re putting all of the phone numbers and contact points for the counties that have given us reports of damage, but that is who you work through,” Noem said.

In Minnehaha County, there was no shortage of emergency calls during Thursday’s storm.

“Metro Communications processed 1,004 calls between their 911 emergency calls and their non-emergency line between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.,” Emergency Manager Regan Smith said.

The aftermath of the storm includes downed trees and power lines.

“I will tell you the greatest chance of having another fatality from this storm will be somebody getting electrocuted today, tomorrow, or the next day during the cleanup,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

An important reminder as the cleanup gets underway.

