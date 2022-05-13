ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Storm takes its toll on towns big and small

By Travis Fossing
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind gusts approaching, and in some cases exceeding, 100-miles per hour left a trail of damage across eastern South Dakota.

Thursday’s powerful storm took its toll on towns big and small across eastern KELOLAND.

“We do have injuries. Quite a few happened on I-90. A lot of accidents in vehicles. People were injured in their homes. We had people trapped in their homes for a period of time that first responders did go in and rescue individuals and take them out and get them to treatment,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Friend shares memories of Sioux Falls woman killed in storm

Governor Kristi Noem says at least 28 counties have reported damage. The state opened an Emergency Operations Center while issuing an emergency declaration.

“That allows us to use state resources, it allows us to make emergency purchases that we can respond to these towns and communities as well, so that has been done,” Noem said.

The Governor is encouraging people in need to start by contacting their local Sheriff or Emergency Management Director.

“Everything we do at the state level, the Department of Public Safety, goes through them. On our Facebook page, we’re putting all of the phone numbers and contact points for the counties that have given us reports of damage, but that is who you work through,” Noem said.

In Minnehaha County, there was no shortage of emergency calls during Thursday’s storm.

“Metro Communications processed 1,004 calls between their 911 emergency calls and their non-emergency line between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.,” Emergency Manager Regan Smith said.

Storm’s winds speeds were as fast a hurricane

Smith says they typically field 50-60 calls per hour during that three-hour window.

The aftermath of the storm includes downed trees and power lines.

“I will tell you the greatest chance of having another fatality from this storm will be somebody getting electrocuted today, tomorrow, or the next day during the cleanup,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

An important reminder as the cleanup gets underway.

Click HERE to visit the City of Sioux Falls Storm Recovery page.

KELOLAND TV

Hundreds help to restore power after May 12 storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees of Sioux Valley Energy patrolled 6,100 miles of line in its distribution area after the May 12 derecho, said Carrie Vugteveen, vice president of public relations for the electrical cooperative. They found damage that cut power to more than 12,000 members at the height, Vugteveen said.
Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
Last week’s storm brings new challenges to South Dakota farmers

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Not only are South Dakota farmers struggling with drought conditions this year, but last week’s brutal “Derecho’ wind storm and tornado in the eastern part of the state also brings new challenges to the states leading industry. While the moisture that came...
FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
Flooding concerns arise across Northeastern South Dakota

After the copious amount of rain East River received during Wednesday & Thursday’s event, it comes as no surprise that flooding is a major concern. Here are some of the latest flood warnings for the area. If you do have to go out, please use extra caution, and remember...
Nice today, rain tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Overnight, clouds will start to move into the region. Lows will drop down in the 50s. Rain will start to move into the region and linger into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s.
KELOLAND TV

Residents remain without power days after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota residents are still without power after May 12th’s severe weather. As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website lists more than thirty-six hundred “member-consumer-owners” that don’t have power. The map shows...
Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
I-90 semi fire prompts reminder to drivers to move over

INTERIOR, S.D. (KELO) — First responders in western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire. Officials say the driver had already detached the truck from the trailer.
Drone Video of Castlewood South Dakota Tornado Damage

Thursday's tornadic storm resulted in devastation throughout eastern South Dakota including the town of Castlewood. The storm hit the city around 6:00 PM. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Castlewood, SD on Thursday night instructing residents to take a volunteer firefighter with them when they go back into their homes for safety reasons.
Crews working to restore power in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As residents continue to clean up from Thursday’s storm, many could be looking at another evening without power. As of early Friday afternoon, the entire community of Brookings remained without power. Brooking City Manager Paul Briseno says that they hope to have...
Professor at the center of Critical Race Theory ban leaving USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — As the school year comes to a close, one University of South Dakota professor is preparing for her final months of teaching on the Vermillion campus. Dr. Dyanis Conrad-Popova is an assistant professor of curriculum instruction at the University of South Dakota (USD) but only...
