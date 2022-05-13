Coldwater men arrested in Mercer County drug bust Alan Bricher (left) and Zachary Frazier (right) (Mercer County Sheriff's Office)

MERCER COUNTY — Two Coldwater men are in police custody after being arrested in a drug bust last night.

Zachary Frazier, 31, and Alan Bricher, 29, were both arrested and charged with drug possession, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Jeff Grey, detectives received information that surveilled Frazier as he went to the Dayton area to purchase fentanyl.

When he came back to Mercer County, a deputy stopped Frazier for a lanes of travel violation in State Route 118 near Lange Road. During the traffic stop, detectives contacted Coldwater Police to request an on-duty K9.

The K9 alerted officers to Frazier’s vehicle and it led to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, detectives 47.53 grams of fentanyl in baggies. Grey said a fatal dose of fentanyl is considered to be two milligrams.

Detectives gathered information during the stop which allowed them to receive a search warrant for Bricher’s residence. During the search, additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located.

Both men were taken into custody and had their bond set at $250,000 each.

