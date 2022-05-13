ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery after deadly fight

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

A Boise man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery after a December 2020 fight turned deadly, according to a plea agreement obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Lance Garver, 51, was initially charged with three felonies: second-degree murder , aggravated battery and a persistent violator enhancement, according to online court records. A persistent violator enhancement can occur when someone has three felony charges.

Garver also was charged with providing false information to an officer, which is a misdemeanor.

In exchange for pleading guilty to manslaughter and battery, the second-degree murder charge was dropped, Emily Lowe, a spokesperson with the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, told the Statesman by email. The two other charges were likely to be dismissed.

Boise police investigates battery report

In December 2020, Boise police responded to a battery report at a residence, according to a news release. Officers said they found two injured men who were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The men knew each other, police said, and investigators with BPD Violent Crimes said that Garver had been involved in the fight.

One of the injured males was treated and released, but the second man, Steven Ochoa, 68, died in the hospital in January 2021, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office said Ochoa died of “blunt force trauma.”

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Garver “unlawfully and in a sudden quarrel, but without malice aforethought and premeditation,” killed Ochoa. Garver killed Ochoa by kicking, stomping or otherwise hitting Ochoa multiple times, the complaint said.

Garver also kicked, stomped or hit the second man, causing broken bones in his face, according to the complaint.

A warrant was issued for Garver after Boise police passed the investigation over to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the news release. He was arrested in Oregon and extradited to Idaho.

Under Idaho code, voluntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Aggravated battery is also punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Garver is expected to be sentenced at 2 p.m. July 21 at the Ada County Courthouse.

Updated 3:21 p.m. on May 13 to reflect a dropped murder charge after an additional statement from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Comments / 0

