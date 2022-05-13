ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Baseball, softball, girls soccer playoff schedules and scores for Randolph County teams

By Monica Holland, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 3 days ago

State playoffs for spring sports have arrived for Randolph County high schools.

Bookmark this story to see schedules and scores for squads in Randolph County with results, schedules and links to more coverage.

NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs

1A WEST

First-Round Scores (May 10)

  • No. 23 Eastern Randolph 6, at No. 10 Murphy 1
  • No. 18 Uwharrie Charter 13, No. 15 North Stokes 3

Second-Round Scores (May 12)

  • No. 23 Eastern Randolph 10, No 7 Bradford Prep 0
  • No. 18 Uwharrie Charter 7, No. 2 Draughn 3

Third-Round Game (May 17)

  • No. 23 Eastern Randolph at No. 18 Uwharrie Charter

2A WEST

First-Round Scores (May 10)

  • No. 1 Randleman 15, No. 32 Lincolnton 0
  • No. 19 Trinity 10, No. 14 McMichael 1

Second-Round Scores (May 12)

  • No. 1 Randleman 11, No. 16 East Gaston 0
  • No. 19 Trinity 11, No. 3 Burns 7

Third-Round Games (May 17)

  • No. 25 Mount Pleasant at No. 1 Randleman
  • No. 18 Trinity at No. 6 West Stokes

3A WEST

  • No. 4 West Henderson 4, No. 29 Asheboro 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoP6h_0fdMthKJ00

More: Former MLB players, college award winners, Hall of Fame coaches helped build Randleman baseball legacy

NCHSAA Softball Playoffs

1A WEST

First-Round Scores (May 10)

  • No. 17 Draughn 10, No. 16 Uwharrie Charter 5
  • No. 5 Eastern Randolph 12, No. 28 Hayesville 1

Second-Round Score (May 12)

  • No. 12. Union Academy 9, Eastern Randolph 7

2A WEST

First-Round Scores (May 10)

  • No. 1 Providence Grove 9, No. 32 Patton 2
  • No. 12 Southwestern Randolph 7, No. 21 Maiden 4
  • No. 4 Forbush 8, No. 29 Randleman 0
  • No. 2 West Stanly 13, No. 31 Wheatmore 0

Second-Round Scores (May 12)

  • No. 1 Providence Grove 4, West Wilkes 1
  • No. 5 West Stokes 2, No. 12 Southwestern Randolph 1

Third-Round Game (May 17)

  • No. 8 Mount Pleasant at No. 1 Providence Grove

NCHSAA Girls Soccer Playoffs

1A WEST

First-Round Game (May 16)

  • No. 26 Piedmont Community at No. 7 Uwharrie Charter

2A WEST

First-Round Games (May 16)

  • No. 18 East Davidson at No. 15 Southwestern Randolph
  • No. 31 East Rutherford at No. 2 Wheatmore

2A WEST

First-Round Game (May 16)

No. 21 Foard at No. 12 Asheboro

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Baseball, softball, girls soccer playoff schedules and scores for Randolph County teams

