ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour 2022: How can I buy tickets?

By Sabrina Picou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ipk7X_0fdMtYKe00

RAPPER Kendrick Lamar released his latest album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

The same day, Kendrick Lamar revealed the news of The Big Steppers Tour on his Instagram story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RlSF_0fdMtYKe00
On May 13, 2022, Kendrick Lamar shared the poster for The Big Steppers Tour via Instagram Credit: Instagram / Kendrick Lamar

If you click on a link in this story we may earn affiliate revenue.

How can I buy tickets?

The tour announcement arrived on social media just one day after Kendrick Lamar shared the album cover for Mr Morale and the Big Steppers.

The presale for the tour will begin on two separate days depending on the city.

Fans can find the details on tickets and the official presale on TicketMaster.

TicketMaster will begin the presale on Thursday, May 19, and Friday, May 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KARz1_0fdMtYKe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ueez_0fdMtYKe00

According to the tour poster, the tour is presented by Live Nation, Amazon Music, Rotation, and Cash App.

On April 18, 2022, Kendrick released a press statement on his Instagram announcing his new album.

The end of the statement read "All factual information will come directly from this source only."

On May 8, 2022, he released the single: The Heart Part 5.

What are the stops on the tour?

The Big Steppers Tour North America leg will begin on July 19, 2022.

After North America, Kendrick will head to Europe and Australia.

His tour will conclude on December 16, 2022, in New Zealand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMi23_0fdMtYKe00
Kendrick Lamar released his new album cover on his Instagram, shot by Renell Medrano Credit: Renell Medrano

Some of his US tour dates include:

The week the new album was released, Kendrick also dropped a music video for The Heart Part 5.

In the video, Kendrick is digitally morphed into other famous entertainers including Kanye West, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, and O.J. Simpson.

He also honored the late Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle.

When was Kendrick Lamar's last album?

It was been five years since Kendrick's last full-length studio album release.

In 2017 he released the album DAMN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCV0u_0fdMtYKe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsoBZ_0fdMtYKe00

Prior to that, he released To Pimp a Butterfly in 2015.

Kendrick is a Pulitzer Prize-winning artist as he won in the Music category in 2018.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary reacts to a 27-year-old making $650,000 in Los Angeles

Kevin O'Leary, judge on CNBC's "Money Court," reacts to an episode of Millennial Money featuring Lauren Simmons, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, California, and earned $650,000 last year. Simmons started her career as the youngest female trader at the New York Stock Exchange, earning just $12,000 a year. She's since left Wall Street to build her own personal brand, and works as an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Nipsey Hussle
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
431K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy