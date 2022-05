MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People across the nation are sharing their thoughts after a mass shooting Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. A white gunman motivated by hate and dressed in tactical gear killed 10 people and wounded three others, reports say. The suspected shooter, now identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, drove more than 200 miles to a predominantly black neighborhood in Buffalo to shoot and kill a crowd of people inside a Tops Friendly Market. Eleven of the victims were black and two were white.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO