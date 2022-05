Kauai has just returned to the CDCs highest threat level for Covid infections. Its being recommended that masks be worn indoors on the island, among other measures. Kauai is the only Hawaiian Island to be so warned. The rest of the state is in moderate Covid risk assessment by the CDC. All of the islands went from low to moderate levels just last month, and now this.

KAUAI COUNTY, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO