ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

CBRE arranges $25.5M loan for Phoenix industrial building

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBtVg_0fdMrBLb00

PHOENIX — CBRE arranged this week $25.5 million in financing for a 417,600 square-foot industrial building in Phoenix.

CBRE’s Bruce Francis, Shaun Moothart, Bob Ybarra and Doug Birrell facilitated the 7-year, interest-only refinancing loan on behalf of the owner, Nearon Enterprises, a private real estate investment company based out of Walnut Creek, Calif.

Nearon oversees approximately $1 billion in assets throughout Arizona, California, Utah and Colorado.

91st Avenue Distribution Center, which is 100 percent occupied by Gladiator Worldwide Logistics, is in a strategic last-mile location, providing access to about 5 million people within the Phoenix metro area and more than 35 million consumers within a one-day truck haul.

Nearon purchased the property last March at 44 percent occupancy. Upon acquisition, the company was able to quickly lease up the remainder of the space to the current tenant and achieve stabilization less than one year later.

“Nearon’s timing and execution was superb,” said Moothart. “This strategic acquisition provided an opportunity to enter at an attractive basis and take full advantage of the unprecedented growth that has occurred in the Phoenix industrial market.”

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how the innovative Southern Arizona economy is thriving

The Wandering Albatross has one of the largest recorded wingspans of living birds, ranging on average from 8.2 feet to 11.5 feet. With such a wing extension, the Wandering Albatross not only covers a lot of ground but can also remain in flight much longer than most other flighted birds. Organizations such as Sun Corridor and Arizona Association For Economic Development (AAED) alongside various city and state leaders are much like the Wandering Albatross, serving as Southern Arizona’s proverbial wings — expanding economic reach, dollars and regional cooperation.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

This is How Much Space $400K Gets You in Arizona

The median listing price for homes nationwide reached an all time high of $405,000 at the end of March. Rising alongside home prices is the increase in more square footage. According to The National Association of Home Builders, the average square footage of new single-family homes has increased to 2,561 square feet. With people working from home and spending more time indoors due to the pandemic, homeowners want more space. Read on to see just how much space $400,000 will get you in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Avondale lands eateries, apartments and amenities at the BLVD

Hop off Interstate 10 and head south on Avondale Boulevard and you’ll quickly notice light pole banners and signs proclaiming entry into the BLVD. You’re also likely to notice plenty of construction activity: Sleek-lined apartment buildings, a Dutch Bros. Coffee, a parking garage and a tranquil half-acre lake to name a few of the projects wrapping up.
AVONDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
State
Utah State
KTAR.com

Best Buy to convert store near Paradise Valley Mall into outlet

PHOENIX – Big-box electronics retailer Best Buy announced plans to open an outlet store in Phoenix later this year. The company said the store, which is near the demolished Paradise Valley Mall, will be converted to an outlet, one of four such new sites spread around the country. Best...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Eastbound U.S. 60 just reopened in Tempe

Triple-digit highs and sunny skies will linger into the new week around Phoenix. Eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 re-open after closure caused by water main break. The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 through Tempe have re-opened after a water main break flooded the roadway just over a week ago. Triple-digit...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Ranking Arizona: Top 10 real estate companies for 2022

Here are the Top 10 real estate companies in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbre#Nearon Enterprises
The Water Desk

Arizona’s future water shock

PHOENIX – On a Saturday morning in late January a chill wind kicks up dust on the high desert ridge north of Scottsdale where wood skeletons of new homes appear above the mesquite and cactus of the Rio Verde Foothills. Along Rio Verde Drive a white tent marks the corner where Karen Nabity and Jennifer Simpson, longtime Foothills residents, collect petition signatures to head off a water emergency bearing down on them and hundreds of their neighbors.
ARIZONA STATE
santansun.com

Hollywood developer pays $17.4M for The Steelyard

A Hollywood real estate developer has bought The Steelyard commercial center in southeast Chandler for $17.4 million. Jason Illoulian, who owns Norman Cienega Property Group LLC and Faring, both in West Hollywood, purchased the 4 acre site at Gilbert and Chandler Heights Road, Chandler, last month from Simon Commercial Real Estate, according to the Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
chandleraz.gov

Utility rate changes to take effect July 1, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ
themesatribune.com

New interchange chases tiny owls out of Gilbert

Nearly a decade after Wild at Heart helped dig a habitat for the western burrowing owls at Zanjero Park, the raptor rescue nonprofit returned to relocate the ground-dwelling birds – uprooted by the nearby construction of the Lindsay Road Interchange. With the removal of the 8-inch-tall owls that nest...
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Glendale Star

Sushi burritos coming to Westgate district

Pokitrition is bringing its sushi burritos to the Westgate Entertainment District, and owner Jimmy Li is looking forward to it. “We’ve always gotten a lot of feedback from our customers asking when we were going to go to the West Valley,” Li said. “It was always on our minds, but we would always kind of shy away from it. But a spot opened up where it was just a great opportunity, and we couldn’t really pass it up.”
GLENDALE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Amid drought, Facebook’s Mesa campus grows bigger

Less than a year ago, Mesa City Council approved a development and water agreement for a large data center with a mysterious Delaware-based company called Redale LLC. That company turned out to be Facebook. Under its May 2021 development agreement with Mesa, Facebook would build a 1- million-square-foot facility in...
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
MESA, AZ
Thrillist

The Absolute Best BBQ in Phoenix

From coast to coast and across the nation, the month of May is universally recognized as National Barbecue Month. But for these Phoenix pitmasters and restaurant owners, every minute, of every day, of every month, is dedicated to all-things barbecue: burnt ends, pulled pork, brisket, and beyond—and that’s not even getting into the legendary sides. It takes a heroic amount of work to run a ‘cue joint. And these barbecue local spots are proving that hard work pays off and that BBQ is essential pillar of Phoenix’s food scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Maricopa County in No. 1 destination for climate change moves

HireAHelper recently released the findings from a new study examining how many Americans have moved due to climate change and Maricopa County ranked first among U.S. counties receiving the most climate change moves since 2010. According to the study, “Maricopa County is the destination for 2% of all climate change moves, with Los Angeles County in California being a close second, representing 1.9% of all climate change-based moves.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy