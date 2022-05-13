ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Sheep Dog hosting NWA Heroes ‘Ruck & Rally’

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7veT_0fdMqjGo00

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance announced it will be hosting the “NWA Heroes Ruck & Rally” at Veterans Memorial Park next week to “honor the true meaning of Memorial Day.”

The event will be on May 21 at 8 a.m. and will include both a 5K and a one-mile run. Participants are encouraged to carry a weighted backpack with the names of loved ones on it to symbolically “carry the load” for soldiers killed while serving in the military.

The event is free and will accept donations. Event T-shirts are available for a $25 donation with 100% of the funds going directly back to SDIA to support its “Get off the Couch” programming, which includes Outdoor Adventures, Warrior PATHH, and Disaster Response Missions.

“We would love to have all our friends, supporters, Veterans and First Responders join SDIA’s National team – or any of our 16 Team and Chapter teams,” said Jayme Lingo, SDIA’s Event and Fundraising Director. “In fact, some of the major companies in Northwest Arkansas – SC Johnson, Sky Organics, Trane, Outdoor Cap, Nestle, PepsiCo, Team Direct and Cameron Smith Associates – are waging a friendly competition to see who has the best participation and raises the most in donations!”

Bentonville Film Festival announces 2022 jury

People of all ages can participate by joining one of SDIA’s Teams. Helpful instructions can be found online here .

As a Carry The Load (CTL) Non-Profit Partner for the 2022 Memorial May campaign, SDIA says it will help raise awareness and funds that are essential to helping military, veterans, first responders and their families.

“We exist to unite the country through one common purpose of honoring the lives of those who have gone before us,” says Stephen Holley, co-founder, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL. “This spirit of collaboration among our non-profit partners helps improve the lives of so many today and for years to come.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Bentonville, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
Bentonville, AR
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheep Dog#Sdia#Veterans#First Responders#Sky Organics#Trane#Nestle#Pepsico#Team Direct#Cameron Smith Associates
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Crystal Bridges to unveil copy of U.S. Constitution

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is set to open “We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy,” placing a rare, original print of the U.S. Constitution—there are just eleven known in the world—in conversation with works of art that provide “diverse perspectives on the nation’s founding principles.” According to a press […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTUL

Broken Arrow mom drives to Arkansas to find baby formula

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As parents across the country are struggling to find baby formula, pediatricians are warning against the dangers of homemade recipes. The nationwide issue is sending many parents into a panic, many even driving to other states to get their babies what they need. “It's just...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KHBS

River Valley impacted by large hail storms

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A rotating wall cloud threatened to produce a tornado as Sunday storms pushed through Crawford County. The wall cloud was spotted north of Van Buren and went over Alma. Crawford County Interim Emergency Manager Veroncia Robins told 40/29 News the storm toppled trees and powerlines,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Graduation weekend at the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It is graduation weekend at the University of Arkansas. However, things look a bit different this year, or at least different than the past two years. As the COVID-19 pandemic worked its way around the globe, many education institutions shifted to virtual learning and even virtual graduation. Since 2019, this is the first year the University of Arkansas has held an in-person graduation welcoming family and friends to come and join their graduates.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy