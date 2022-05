Greensboro, N.C. — The rosters for the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Football Game were released on Monday evening. Rosters are selected by the coaches participating in the game, but players must first be nominated by their high school coaches. The all-star game puts some of the top graduating seniors from the eastern part of the state up against their counterparts from the western part of the state.

