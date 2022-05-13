ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pests on the High Plains: Habitats, hazards, and prevention

By Cat Keenan
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Vu6Q_0fdMoVMa00

AMARILLO, Texas ( KAMR/KCIT ) – Storm season and warmer weather have settled over the High Plains in recent weeks. While those may bring much-needed rain or comfortable days to spend on local activities and attractions, the summer can also mean an influx of bugs and other pests.

What are some of the most common pests in the High Plains? Which ones are dangerous? Where are they found?

Texas A&M University’s AgriLife Extension has published not only a field guide, but multiple reports regarding insects and other pests found around the High Plains. MyHighPlains.com referenced the university’s reports in order to find basic information for some of the most common household pests on the High Plains.

Common pests on the High Plains

Bed Bugs

Pest name What does it look like? Is it dangerous? Where are they found?
Bed Bug https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZe4x_0fdMoVMa00 Bed bugs are not known to transmit
or spread disease, according to the
Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA ),
but they can cause other health issues. 		They might be found in cushions and curtains, under loose wallpaper, near the seams and tags of mattresses and box springs, and in bed frames and headboards.
Photo credit: CDC

Spiders

Pest name What does it look like? Is it dangerous? Where are they found?
Brown Recluse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXiDM_0fdMoVMa00
Yes.
While these spiders often coexist with humans without incident, bites can be serious and painful. Bites can also cause secondary infections, skin ulcers, and sometimes life-threatening complications.
They may lay eggs and live in cluttered closets, garages, crawl spaces, and attics.
Southern Black Widow
Yes.
A bite can cause a red, swollen mark that is pale in the center. Within a few hours, a person can have intense pain that could last for multiple days. Other symptoms could include tremors, nausea, leg cramps, abdominal pain, sweating, muscle loss, and increased blood pressure.
Might be found in protected outdoor areas or in structures open to the outdoors. Also, they can be found in wood piles, garages, cellars, shrubs, crawl spaces, and other rarely-disturbed areas.
Tarantula
No.
While tarantulas can release hairs that can irritate skin, eyes, or noses, their bites are not dangerous. They can also be safely kept as pets.
Tarantulas often live in burrows or in natural cavities under rocks or logs.
Photo credit: Texas A&M University

Fleas and Ticks

Pest name What does it look like? Is it dangerous? Where are they found?
Common Flea https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gyjJL_0fdMoVMa00
Yes.
Fleas can be a source of irritation and disease. While common fleas do not usually live on humans, they can bite people who handle infested animals. Bites can be small, red, and itchy and usually cover the ankles and lower legs.
Fleas often jump onto passing animals such as cats and dogs, and can be found in fur, pet bedding, and carpet.
Lone Star Tick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCMei_0fdMoVMa00
Yes.
Ticks such as the Lone Star Tick can spread an array of tick-borne viruses such as the Heartland and Bourbon viruses. They can also cause rash infections.
These ticks can often be found attacking deer, cattle, horses, sheep, swine, dogs, and humans.
Photo credit: Texas A&M University

Roaches

Pest name What does it look like? Is it dangerous? Where are they found?
American Cockroach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEwdx_0fdMoVMa00
Cockroaches can contaminate food and kitchen utensils, which can spread germs as well as odors.
American cockroaches are more common in commercial buildings and sewers, and mostly live outdoors. Adults can fly.
Oriental Cockroach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axjSX_0fdMoVMa00
Cockroaches can contaminate food and kitchen utensils, which can spread germs as well as odors.
Oriental cockroaches prefer cooler, ground-level places such as basements, crawl spaces, and generally wet areas.
German Cockroach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fuVn_0fdMoVMa00
Cockroaches can contaminate food and kitchen utensils, which can spread germs as well as odors.
German cockroaches can transfer germs and are associated with allergies and asthma.
German cockroaches are the most prolific of indoor roaches and are widespread in urban homes, apartments, and restaurants.
Photo credit: Texas A&M University

Pest prevention and pesticides

The EPA published multiple lists of tips focused on preventing pest infestations, as well as how to safely use pesticides when needed.

Pest prevention tips:

  • Remove sources of food, water and shelter.
  • Store food in sealed plastic or glass containers. Garbage containing food scraps should be placed in tightly covered trash cans. Remove garbage regularly from your home.
  • Fix leaky plumbing and don’t let water accumulate anywhere in the home. Don’t let water collect in trays under your house plants or refrigerator. Don’t leave pet food and water out overnight.
  • Clutter provides places for pests to breed and hide and makes it hard to get rid of them. Get rid of things like stacks of newspapers, magazines, or cardboard.
  • Close off places where pests can enter and hide. For example, caulk cracks and crevices around cabinets or baseboards. Use steel wool to fill spaces around pipes. Cover any holes with wire mesh.
  • Learn about the pests you have and options to control them.
  • Check for pests in packages or boxes before carrying them into your home.

Safely and correctly using pesticides:

  • Keep pets and children away from areas where pesticides have been applied.
  • After preventive steps have been taken, you can use baits as a first line of chemical defense against insects or rodents.
    • These are often effective and can be used with low risk of exposure to the pesticide, as long as they are kept out of the reach of children and pets.
  • Other relatively low-risk pesticides are available for some pests. Consult your local cooperative extension service office for recommendations suitable for your area.
  • Pesticides not contained in baits or traps should generally only be applied to targeted locations, not sprayed over the whole room.
  • Use fogging devices only when absolutely necessary.
  • Always read and follow the pesticide label’s instructions and safety warnings.
  • Use ready-to-use products (i.e., no mixing needed) whenever possible.
  • If you hire any outside persons to help control pests, ask them to find and correct the source of the problem before applying pesticides.
    • For example, you might have to repair a leaky toilet to remove a water source.
    • Ask them to use baits and crack and crevice treatments when feasible.
  • Only apply chemicals approved for use in homes.
    • The label will list where the chemical may be used.
    • Write down the name and EPA registration number of any chemical used by someone you hire. You will need this information if you decide to look up more information on the pesticide.
    • The pest control operator should be able to provide information about the chemical, such as the material safety data sheet.

The EPA also published additional resources such as its Citizen’s Guide to Pest Control and Pesticide Safety .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

NNSA cancels November contract award with Pantex

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration has canceled a $28 million contract award to the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex. The NNSA, who announced the contract award in November 2021, said the contract was for solicitation for management and operation at...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo SPCA hosts 28th annual Muttfest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — No matter the dog, the size, or the breed, the Starlight Ranch Event Center was full of them as Sunday was the 28th annual Amarillo SPCA’s Muttfest. Patti Amador, a volunteer with the Amarillo SPCA said Muttfest is one of their biggest fundraisers. “We actually have three fundraisers during the year. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo fire extinguish multiple structures over the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responded to two fire alarms over the weekend. According to the release, on Sunday at around 3:20 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at the International Paper Company. Upon arrival, crews found smoke pushing out of the ejection fan of...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Pests#Food Safety#Kamr#Texas A M University#Cdc
Mix 94.1

During Formula Shortage in Amarillo; Recipe Found

This has been going on for way too long. Baby formula has been hard to find for quite some time. I have seen moms begging on Facebook to help them locate some. I know we have asked families in other states to be on the lookout. This is really frustrating...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Mission Amarillo hosts annual FamFest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the U.S. Senate delegation led by Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kyiv. Air Quality Alerts are in place for parts of eastern New Mexico this morning as smoke from wildfires will blow into the area.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Stolen 'Search & Rescue' dogs spotted in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Three stolen search and rescue dogs were spotted in Amarillo. According to police, the dogs were stolen Thursday morning in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Kim Lark left them locked in her SUV with the A/C running while she ran into a hospice facility for a few minutes.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Pets
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pampa resident dead after rollover east of Borger

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a fatal accident Sunday evening in Hutchinson County, east of Borger. According to a news release, a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on SH 152 around 9:45 p.m. Sunday around five miles east of Borger. For an unknown […]
BORGER, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Cannon AFB: Airman found dead in his off-base home

CLOVIS, New Mexico — An airman stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico was found dead in his off-base home. According to a news release, Airman 1st Class Emerald Baskin-Young was found dead Thursday in Melrose. “Team Cannon is heartbroken by the loss of A1C Baskin-Young....
CLOVIS, NM
kgncnewsnow.com

High Noon On The Square Returns

The 27th season of “High Noon on the Square” is back at the historic Potter County Courthouse. This is a free weekly entertainment series throughout the Summer featuring live concerts and a variety of foods each week. Lunch is available for $10 while the City of Amarillo will...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Buc-ee’s Lawyer: Land still unpurchased, land dispute between current owners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Buc-ee’s Travel Center chain have told MyHighPlains.com that they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo, despite a recent agreement with the Amarillo City Council. Officials claim there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously […]
AMARILLO, TX
kscbnews.net

Perryton Man Injured In Beaver County Accident

An injury accident occurred on Sunday May 15th at approximately 2:59am approximately 14 miles southwest of Balko, OK in Beaver County. A 2003 Toyota Pickup driven by Tomas Tiniguar,29, of Perryton, Texas, was southbound on US-83 when he fell asleep and departed the roadway to the right. The driver then...
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
Mix 94.1

Holy Crap, Meow Wolf Is Coming To Texas

It seems that every year or two, something new becomes "all the new rage" or so they say. Well, here we are in 2022 and we've got that thing that's all the new rage and it started last year. Maybe you've heard of it, it's called Meow Wolf. I first...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

3 Clovis schools under "Secure and Teach" due to shots fired nearby

CLOVIS, N.M. (KVII) — Three schools in Clovis have been placed in "Secure and Teach" due to shots being fired nearby on Monday, district officials said. According to Clovis Municipal Schools, iAcademy, La Casita Elementary and the Arts Academy were placed in Secure and Teach at about 11 a.m. locally due to "activity of concern in the area."
CLOVIS, NM
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy